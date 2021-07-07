Hotel review: Longitude Apartments Raglan

Raglan's Longitude Apartments are fully self-contained two-bedroom apartments in a simple double-storey block, jazzed up by groovy retro-modern furnishings. Photo / booking.com

Joanna Wane turns back time at Raglan's Longitude Apartments.

Location: Just off the main road into Raglan, it's a two-minute walk downhill to the town centre.

Style: Fully self-contained two-bedroom apartments in a simple double-storey block, jazzed up by a white and teal blue paint job and groovy retro-modern furnishings.

Perfect for: A romantic getaway or a girls' weekend. Popular with families too.

First impressions: Which to choose – the downstairs apartment, opening on to the patio and terraced garden, or the balcony apartment, looking out to the West Coast sunset?

Rooms: The top level was already taken so we settled in below for a two-night stay. Both bedrooms have queen beds and are charmingly decorated, although light on storage space (all linen supplied). Funky lounge area stocked with books and board games, TV and DVD player, in the unlikely event you spend much time indoors. There's just too much of Raglan that's worth seeing.

Bathroom: Roomy and decorated with retro mirrors. There's a bath in the apartment upstairs.

Food and drink: Strictly BYO other than the very basics but fully equipped kitchen for self-catering, including a blender, crockpot and dishwasher. Fan for summer, heater for winter, and an espresso machine with beans loaded and ready to go. Top picks if you're heading downtown: ULO's Kitchen, The Shack and Raglan Fish at the wharf, where I saw a family hooking snapper straight off the pier.

Facilities: Free Wi-Fi and off-street parking for two cars per apartment. There's a small barbecue and outdoor furniture on the patio, which is drenched with morning sun.

In the neighbourhood: Head to the village for hippy/surfer chic and an array of local produce, including Raglan Roast Coffee and raw honey, creamery milk and artisan bread. Every second Sunday, there's a creative market with live music and stalls at the Old School Arts Centre. Hire a kayak for an easy paddle across the inlet to extraordinary limestone formations known as the North Island's Pancake Rocks, then drive around the coast past Ngārunui Beach and legendary surf breaks at Manu Bay and Whale Bay to watch the sunset from the spectacular Te Toto Gorge.

Family friendly: Cot and high chair available on request. The top apartment has a queen and two single beds, to better suit children, and a wrap-around child-proof deck.

Accessibility: Wheelchair access to downstairs apartment only.

Sustainability: No single-use plastic and cute little paper-based "ecostick" toiletries in the bathroom.

Contact: Longitude Apartments Raglan at booking.com

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com