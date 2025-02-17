Stretch your summer in the Marlborough Sounds with 20% off a two-night stay at Portage Resort.

Indulge in five-star luxury in Phuket

Island life unfolds in lush gardens, on a golden beach, or roaring across the waves as you stay in 5-star luxury on the shores of Phuket. Spend seven nights at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas and take a morning dip in your own private pool in your Deluxe Mai Khao Suite. Enjoy a Deluxe Phi Phi Island experience for two; experience the tranquillity of Maya Bay – a world-famous spot featured in The Beach – and continue to the majestic Pileh Lagoon, surrounded by towering limestone cliffs. With daily breakfast included, save up to $589 per couple when you book with Flight Centre.

From $2653 per person, this package is on sale until March 31. Travel on selected dates between May 1 to October 24 this year. Airfares are additional. Contact: Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Spend seven nights at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas. Photo / Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas

Discover the best of Italy

In an intoxicating mix of ancient cities and imagination-firing landscapes, spend 13 days on an Italian Back Roads tour, where unforgettable experiences lie around every corner. Savour every moment of this adventure as you journey from enchanting Tuscan villages to tranquil lakeside retreats, sampling an abundance of tantalising flavours and local wines along the way. Book with Travel Associates to get an exclusive bonus: one complimentary pre- or post-tour night accommodation.

From $7409 per person, this tour is on sale until February 28 and departs Rome on November 1 this year. Airfares are additional. Contact: Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Spend 13 days enjoying a taste of Italy on an Italian Back Roads tour. Photo / Backroads Touring

Escape to adults-only Rarotonga

With just 24 attractive suites, each separated by sandy paths and gorgeous tropical gardens, the Manuia Beach Resort in Rarotonga is a boutique, adults-only resort. Furnished to a high standard, suites are fresh and airy, with coconut thatching and island-style decor. Some are positioned right by the lagoon, others are just a few steps away, and all are a short stroll from the resort’s beautiful infinity pool. Manuia Beach Resort stands by a beautiful white-sand beach, on the sheltered side of Rarotonga, where sunsets are legendary and swimming is excellent.

House of Travel has a six-night package starting from $2149 per person, share twin. This includes return Economy class (The Works) airfares flying Air New Zealand from Auckland to Rarotonga, six nights’ accommodation, return Rarotonga airport transfers, topical breakfast daily, a $100 food and beverage credit and two 30-minute massages per room. Book this deal before February 24 and travel from August 6 to September 14, and October 15 to 26 this year. Contact: House of Travel, call 0800 713 715 or visit hot.co.nz/manuia

Enjoy an adult-only escape at Rarotonga with this deal.

Cruise Europe aboard a luxury ship

Embark on a captivating journey through Europe aboard Regent Seven Seas Grandeur, starting in Lisbon, a historic city steeped in legend, Moorish charm and vibrant neighbourhoods. Continue to Oporto, renowned for its port wine and medieval landmarks, before enjoying a relaxing day at sea. Visit Biarritz, a glamorous seaside town and the birthplace of French surfing, then explore Bordeaux, famed for its world-class wines and stunning architecture.

From $15,736 per person, twin share, this deal is available until February 28. Travel on May 31 this year. Enjoy a free two-category suite upgrade (up to a Concierge Suite) aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. Terms and conditions apply. Contact: World Travellers. Visit worldtravellers.co.nz

Hop on a 13-day cruise from Lisbon to London aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur.

Make the most of Queensland

Enjoy five nights away at Alamanda Palm Cove by Lancemore in Queensland with return flights and $1450 bonus value. This five-night holiday package includes five nights in an upgraded two-bedroom pool view room, return flights including checked luggage, return airport and resort transfers, a bonus choice of Kuranda Skyrail and Rail Tour or Rainforest and Nocturnal Wildlife Tour, a bonus bottle of wine on arrival, two $25 spa credits, bonus yoga on the beach for two, privileges dining card, and My Queensland Experience Pass.

This exclusive package is valued at $2915 per person and costs from just $2190 per person ex-Auckland. Additional charges may apply for Christchurch and Wellington. Available for sale from February 28 and travel from select dates until March 25 this year. Terms and conditions apply. Contact: My Queensland, call 0800 654 175 or visit myqueensland.co.nz