The multi-cultural metropolis has changed hands between Britain, China and Japan many times and is full of intrigue for travellers.

Hong Kong has announced a major change to its mandatory mask policy, which will impact all visitors to the region.

The region in China announced the change on February 28, stating it would drop the mandatory mask-wearing rule from today. All visitors travelling to Hong Kong will no longer be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

This will allow visitors to “enjoy Hong Kong’s iconic and new experiences to the fullest,” according the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Hong Kong was one of the last international cities that still required face coverings after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mandate was in place for 959 days and applied to everyone aged over two. Those caught breaking the mandate faced fines up to $2060.

At one point, those in the city were forced to wear masks outdoors, even while exercising.

As of Wednesday, masks will no longer be required inside or outside. The exception is senior care home or health care facilities.

Earlier in February, Taiwan, which is located near Hong Kong, dropped its final indoor mask mandate.

Masks are still required in health facilities and on public transport.

On Monday, the neighbouring Chinese territory, Macau, also relaxed mask rules.

Hong Kong’s change to the mask mandate comes just in time for a series of large international events.

Visitors are expected to arrive from around the world for Clockenflap, a music and arts festival (March 3-5 ), Art Basel (March 23-25) and the Hong Kong Sevens (March 31– April 2).

Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee said they hoped dropping the final major Covid-19 restriction would give businesses and tourism a boost.

“We think this is the best timing to make this decision. It is a clear message to show Hong Kong is resuming normalcy,” Lee said.



