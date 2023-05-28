Sleep tourism is really taking off in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Trending destination: The Land of Nod

Sleep tourism is taking off in a big way. For all those perplexed, this relatively new concept is putting sleep at the forefront of modern-day travel experiences. Examples include luxury sleep suites at Park Hyatt New York, complete with various sleep accessories, and seven-day sleep retreats in Italy. If you don’t have a week to spare, a sleep weekend at England’s White House Hideaway includes a consultation with a qualified Sleep Coach. hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/new-york/park-hyatt-new-york; Whitehousehideaway.co.uk

A suite at Park Hyatt New York. Photo / Park Hyatt New York

Chin-chin

Good news for wine lovers, Hawke’s Bay has been named the 12th Great Wine Capital of the World by the Great Wine Capitals. Even better news for the region as it recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle, which tourism – and tipple drinkers – will help substantially. Taking on heavyweights such as Bordeaux, Napa Valley and Adelaide, raise a glass to what we all knew already: Hawke’s Bay is world-class. hawkesbaynz.com

Cyclists pedalling past the Elephant Hill Winery in Hawke's Bay.

Gin-credible blooms

Like stepping inside Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden - but with gin. Hilton Sydney’s Zeta Bar has transformed into a garden-themed rooftop terrace, with floor-to-ceiling foliage and gins from around the world. Showcasing several gin partnerships including Monkey 47 and Malfy, roll in for happy hour (Wed–Sat from 5pm-6pm), or a Saturday afternoon high tea with gin-based Turkish Delight cocktails. zetabar.com.au

Hilton Sydney’s Zeta Bar has transformed into a garden-themed rooftop terrace.

Picky licky

Strawberry picking is such a wholesome experience. Too bad it’s winter. The good news is countless NSW’s Central Coast farmers are opening their farms and orchards with a pick-your-own-produce calendar. From fresh fruit to flowers and even Christmas trees, they’ve put together a new seasonal guide so visitors can pluck the best year-round produce available. lovecentralcoast.com/pick-your-own

NSW’s Central Coast farmers are opening their farms and orchards for pick-your-own-produce. Photo / Getty Images

Protect the planet

Vomo Island Fiji boasts plenty of eco-friendly practices to entice eco-conscious guests. The latest option is to partake in a variety of planet-positive activities with the resort’s new Fijian Marine Biologist, Laisenia “Lai” Rokoua. Lai’s edu-vacation excursions include coral planting, coastal clean-ups, species identification and plenty more marine-saving activities. vomofiji.com/