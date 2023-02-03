Hello Hong Kong: Hong Kong is giving away international airfares to boost the SAR's tourism economy. Photo / Daniam Chou, Unsplash

This week Hong Kong Airport Authority announced it would be dishing out half a million free airfares and vouchers for inbound tourists, as it looks to win visitors and put the islands back on the map.

New Zealanders will be among those eligible to claim 500,000 airfares across three airlines, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines and HK Express. However, Kiwis will have to wait until early May to book a trip, paid for by Hong Kong harbour.

Part of a worldwide global tourism restart, the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign is releasing NZ$400 million worth of free flights in three tranches. These are being given out directly by participating airlines or via the “World of Winners” website, managed by Hong Kong Airport.

The first inbound tickets will be for tourists from Southeast Asia, followed by Mainland China in April, then other markets.

“Tickets will be given out in phases by airlines, with a range of exciting promotions and activities on offer. Northeast Asia and other markets including Australia and New Zealand will start in May,” a spokesperson for Hong Kong Tourism Board told the Herald.

Last night the Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Pang Yiu-kai announced the giveaway as part of the city’s largest-ever tourism promotion.

“I am confident that Hong Kong’s vibrant east-meets-west culture, together with our iconic and brand-new attractions and immersive experiences will attract travellers back for an epic, unforgettable journey,” said Pang.

Drinks are on Hong Kong: The harbour's HK$2bn giveaway includes airfares and welcome drinks. Photo / Supplied, Hong Kong Tourism Board

Once one of the busiest aviation hubs in South Asia, Hong Kong International Airport suffered during the pandemic. With strict quarantine requirements, even for aircrews, until December last year the number of inbound services plummeted.

Hong Kong-based carrier Cathay Pacific returned to Auckland in June, last year. Hong Kong Airlines’ short-lived service quit New Zealand pre-pandemic in 2019.

The Hong Kong Tourism board is hoping that their HK$2 billion in airfares and giveaways will help the tourism sector rebound.

On Cathay Pacific’s daily service from Auckland, a one-way economy seat normally costs around NZ$1500, but for some lucky visitors this year it will be free of charge.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that its Auckland route will be part of the giveaway.

New Zealanders are invited to pre-register for flights at their website cathaypacific.com/world-of-winners

The drinks are on Hong Kong

It isn’t just airfares that are part of the giveaway. 16,000 hotels, bars and restaurants are also participating in the promotion.

International tourists can claim one of 1 million vouchers, worth HK$100.

Goodies Included in the “Visitor Consumption Vouchers” are cash for transport, dining, attractions and a “welcome drink” at participating bars.

The city is also holding a calendar of over 250 events, including the Clockenflap festival - headlined by the Arctic Monkeys - and the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens tournament.

Travellers to Hong Kong on a 90-day visitor visa can claim their credit and HK goodie vouchers at discoverhongkong.com



