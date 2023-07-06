Shocked? Ryanair tries to fix its windowless window problem when booking seats. Photo / Twitter; Ryanair; David Fraser

Shocked? Ryanair tries to fix its windowless window problem when booking seats. Photo / Twitter; Ryanair; David Fraser

You get what you paid for. Don’t act so surprised.

The above could be the motto for low-cost carrier Ryanair.

The Irish budget airline with a notoriously sassy social media presence, has been calling out travellers over a growing social media gripe: the “windowless window” seat.

After hundreds of complaints the airline has begun warning travellers when they go to book seats in rows with reduced visibility, or lacking a window.

On Wednesday the airline responded to one such complaint from a passenger, over the “shocking” lack of a view.

“Booked a window seat but no window - what am I suppose[d] to look at?” tweeted David Fraser.

Ryanair replied by adding a screenshot of the seat booking, which bore the warning “This seat has no window”.

It was implied that the passenger should have known better. The resulting Twitter row gained over 13 million views. Some comments suggested that Fraser should have brought a book for the journey, as he needed “practice” reading.

Others wondered why the passenger would pay $16 to select a row without a window.

When Fraser responded that he was in fact in 14A, the airline said he was lucky.

“It’s like 11A but you get an inch of a window,” replied the airline.

The “cursed” rows on Ryanair’s Boeing 737 fleet is infamous among aviation geeks for being misaligned with the cabin windows.

11A has become an internet meme of disappointment. You will find hundreds of such posts on Twitter, tagging in the testy Ryanair social media manager. At one point the airline updated its Twitter bio to read: “We sell seats, not windows”.

Earlier this year the airline came under fire for “fat shaming” a passenger who asked “where’s my WINDOW SEAT?”

The airline responded to the bulky traveller by saying “Pay for the baggage you’ve stored under your jumper & we can talk”.

Social media users have replied by photoshopping in views or to “fix” the situation for the travellers.

It appears the airline has now got a new “fix” for the conundrum by updating the seat selection to allow passengers to see when they are booking a windowless window, and avoid it.

Unless of course they want to spend their flight from Stansted to Alicante with little to look at.