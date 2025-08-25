Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Guide to Bali’s top surf schools: From beginner to barrel

By Mark Eveleigh
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Padang Padang Surf Camp is near the legendary Uluwatu on the Bukit Peninsula. Photo / Padang Padang Surf Camp

Padang Padang Surf Camp is near the legendary Uluwatu on the Bukit Peninsula. Photo / Padang Padang Surf Camp

Bali, famous for its world-class surf spots, is perhaps the best place on the planet to learn to surf, writes Mark Eveleigh.

Some of Bali’s reefs still carry the ring of legend, even 50 years after they were first surfed. Other, more forgiving beach breaks have exploded onto the radars

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save