Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant lands choppy reviews at Disney

Kitchen Nightmare: Gordon Ramsay's Fish and chips have been widely panned by fellow Expats. Photo / File; Insert

Gordon Ramsay has opened a fish and Chips Shop next to Disneyworld, and UK expats are giving the TV chef hell.

The Kitchen Nightmare chef is famous for dishing out tough feedback but the reviews from unhappy customers might be enough to make the potty-mouth Ramsay blush.

Harshest critics have complained that the fish is too small, the traditional condiments lacking, and the chips ("fries?")… don't get them started on the chips.

"Can't America handle proper chips?" asked one disappointed Brit.

Opened between the Disneyland and Universal Studios in Orlando, a facebook group for UK theme-park fans has been getting stuck in.

"Americans would have loved proper English fish and chips. I'm surprised Gordon Ramsay put his name to this."

Unhappy reviewers reported there was no ketchup, no mushy peas or gravy.

"He has a curry sauce, but it looks like mayo mixed with curry powder," said one. Apparently this is a grave fish 'n chips faux pas.

Fittingly the foul-mouthed chef, attracted reviews stuffed with zero stars and four-letter words.

Local press was more forgiving. The Orlando Weekly gave Ramsay's Fish & Chips a glowing wrap of the chef's "love letter to the fish supper".

They said it provided "just enough fancy-pants magic on it to make it interesting for both foodies and families."

Other more measured pundits said that the Fish & Chips served a purpose, but it was "definitely not for Brits, but for the American tourists".

This is something only highlighted by the cost. Cheap as chips, it is not.

Chips, report diners, are eye-wateringly expensive. Photo / Suplied

A fish supper and soft drink would set you back US$16.99 ($24.25) meanwhile as a scoop of chips will gouge US$4.99 ($7.12) from your wallet.

"The prices are insane!"

Then again Ramsay's restaurants command a special markup in America. Last week The Sun reported that a customer at Ramsay's Atlantic City was charged over $700 for a steak.

The diner failed to notice that the steak was charged at $35 per ounce - landing him a $768 bill for Japanese Kobe beef.

Now that's a kitchen nightmare!