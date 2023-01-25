View of The Pinnacles and Mt Ngauruhoe at sunrise on the Whakapapa ski field, Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

THE TONGARIRO SNOWLINE

Explore Mt Ruapehu and enjoy the Tongariro National Park while there’s still plenty of snow on those hills – enough for the need to wear crampons and use ice axes. The full-day Mt Ruapehu Guided Walk is rated as “a manageable challenge.” Mt Ruapehu is the highest (2797m) of the three active andesitic volcanoes in the Tongariro National Park. The guided walk costs $325pp. (There is a minimum age of 12 years). Included in this package are your guide/s, return transport from the Adrift Tongariro base, all mountain equipment including helmet, crampons and ice axes. Personal footwear and clothing are available for hire and there are accommodation booking options, too.

Contact: Adrift Tongariro, (07) 8922 751 or bookings@adriftnz.co.nz or check out adriftnz.co.nz





Pink Palace: Stay at the Royal Hawaiian on beautiful Waikiki Beach. Photo / Getty Images





PALATIAL PACIFIC ROOMS

The Royal Hawaiian has been a long-time landmark on Waikiki Beach, often referred to as The Pink Palace of the Pacific. Book a three-night stay in an historic ocean room, priced from $2719pp, and you’ll receive extra treats such as a room upgrade on arrival, a late-checkout time, and a credit for use in the hotel. Book by February 6. Travel between May 1 and June 23. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/honolulu/the-royal-hawaiian-16821486

Explore Queensland's InterContinental Sancuary Cove Resort. Photo / My Queensland, Supplied

QUEENSLAND SANCTUARY

Stay seven nights at the five-star InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, surrounded by a quaint village accessible by golf buggies along paved streets and 4.2 hectares of stunning gardens. Priced from $1090pp, twin-share, for a Garden View Room and daily breakfasts. You’ll receive welcome drinks, a $500 Wine, Dine and Spa resort credit, free WiFi, a late check-out, Passes to local attractions and experiences, and your young children get to stay at the resort with you for free. Book by January 31. Travel on selected dates by March 31.

Contact: My Queensland, 0800 654 175 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/gold-coast-intercontinental-sanctuary-cove-7-nights-garden-view-room/

Snorkelling with Calypso Low Isles in north Queensland. Photo / Supplied, Tourism Tropical North Queensland





TROPICAL PORT DOUGLAS

Escape for five days to the lushly tropical Oaks Port Douglas Resort, swim and wander at nearby Four Mile Beach, explore the Daintree Rainforest with a knowledgeable guide, and sail from Port Douglas to the Great Barrier Reef to snorkel and swim with tropical fish and turtles. Priced from $1699pp, twin-share, this four-night package includes a rental car. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by February 10. Travel between May 5 and June 18, or between October 9 and 31. Other travel periods are available, with the package priced from $1855.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715, hot.co.nz/walkabout or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-cns-walkabout-up-north-cmpta3110

Saletoga Sands: Spend five adults-only nights in Lalomanu Beach Samoa. Photo / Supplied





ADULTS-ONLY SAMOA

Return Air New Zealand fares and an adults-only five-night stay at Saletoga Sands Resort in an exclusive villa are priced from $1889pp for travel from Auckland, or $2049pp, out of Wellington or Christchurch. Located on the Southeast Coast of Upolu, this beautiful beachfront resort is not far from the incredible natural phenomenon of the Tu Sua Trench. Arrange a rental car when booking your trip, book in for a guided tour of the island or simply unwind on the sands and snorkel in the pristine lagoon. Book by January 30. Travel between April 23 and June 5.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/16964956 for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/16965025 from Wellington or flightcentre.co.nz/product/16965094 from Christchurch