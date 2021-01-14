Go wild in Glenorchy or hop on an E-bike brewery tour in this week's travel deals

Go with the flow in Paradise, near Glenorchy. Photo / Supplied

Go Wild in Glenorchy

Escape to Mount Aspiring National Park for a Glenorchy Weekend in the Wilderness Escape at Camp Glenorchy Eco-Retreat. Located between two soaring mountain ranges and the river-fed headwaters of Lake Wakatipu, the camp offers eco-friendly accommodation, nestled in the rugged wilderness. Experience one of Queenstown's most thrilling activities — jet boating, featuring 360-degree spins along the way. A two-night stay and a Dart River Wilderness Safari in Mt Aspiring National Park are priced from $519 each, twin-share. Book and travel by March 31.

Contact: House of Travel on 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ nz-glenorchy-weekend-in-thewilderness-holidaysathome

Hop on an E-bike brewery tour

A three-day Hop Harvest E-Bike Tour includes visiting six craft breweries and a hop garden along Nelson's picturesque Great Taste Trail. Usually priced at $980 each, bookings for two people will be discounted by $100 each when you mention this NZ Herald Travel Hot Deal. The guided tour includes vehicle support from the tour organiser's base in Nelson and two nights' ensuite accommodation at Ruby Bay. The next departures are on February 27 and on March 16. Book at least four weeks in advance. There is an optional "add on" too — an extra night, staying at Kaiteriteri Eco Resort and going on an Abel Tasman Day Trip, for $285 each.

gentlecycling.co.nz/hop-harvest-ebike-tour gentlecycling.co.nz/hop-harvest-ebike-tour

Heli-picnic in the Hauraki

Imagine heading off on a picnic — by helicopter. Vivian Bay on Kawau Island is the destination for this tranquil island picnic, where there are no roads and no cars. Your aircraft will gently hover down to let you out on to the jetty. Relax on the picnic rug, take in the views and swim in the tranquil bay for a full hour before the helicopter whisks you back to its base in Albany. Priced from $495 each, (based on six people travelling together), this heli-picnic deal includes a picnic made with the freshest of ingredients that are sourced locally.

Contact: Heletranz Helicopters on 09 415 3550, info@heletranz.co.nz or heletranz.co.nz

Angling from the Owen River Lodge

If you enjoy fly-fishing on magnificent rivers or simply unwinding and exploring the wilderness, the Owen River Lodge near Murchison is an idyllic spot offering three-night and four-night escapes, with up to 50 per cent discounts on its lodge accommodation. The lodge customises Kiwi Angler packages—or guests can simply enjoy the lodge and the surrounding wilderness — no fishing whatsoever. Accommodation for a couple is usually $985 per night per person, twin-share, but this has been discounted to $950 per night for both people. This includes pre-dinner canapes, three-course dinners, cooked English breakfasts, picnic lunch, Neudorf and Craggy Range house wine and beers with meals, Wi-Fi connection and the use of all lodge facilities. Fishing adventure packages with accommodation include a three-night option priced from $2225 each, twin-share, or a four-night package priced from $3100 each, twin-share. Book and stay by April 30.

Contact: Owen River Lodge on 03 523 9075 or owenriverlodge.co.nz

Lakeside luxury in Wanaka

Nestled in spacious, landscaped gardens on the very edge of Lake Wānaka, Edgewater is offering summer holiday packages, complete with breakfasts, priced from $179 per night for a Lake View hotel room. Book by January 31. This package is available for stays taken through to March 31. One-bedroom apartments and deluxe luxury suites are available, priced from $230 per night and $338 per night. Mention this Herald Travel deal to secure the discounted deal.

Contact: Edgewater on 0800 108 311, reservations@edgewater.co.nz or edgewater.co.nz



