GO NZ: New Zealand's best hotel beds, amazing places to wake up

Morning views from the Kahutara Purepod, Kaikoura. Photo / Supplied

Bored with the bach? Try these amazing options this Kiwi summer, writes Tiana Templeman

From glamping to five-star hotels, cute B&Bs, historic buildings, luxury lodges, and everything in between, here are some of the country's most amazing places to lay your head. Whether you prefer to travel like the Queen or your love of weekend getaways is larger than your wallet, there is an accommodation option to make your holiday dreams come true.

PurePod, Kahutara

There is no formal check-in process when you stay in the glass-walled Kahutara PurePod. Simply park your car and it's a 10-minute bushwalk to your own little piece of paradise. The luxury two-person cabin has views of the rugged Seaward Kaikōura Mountain Range, a glass roof and three glass walls with sliding doors plus an outdoor deck. Even the shower and toilet have glass floors and glass walls (don't worry, no one will see you, you're surrounded by pristine wilderness). If the weather is good, you can star-gaze from the bed or open up the PurePod, surround yourself with nature and let the sunshine in.

Olivers Lodge & Stables, Clyde

Olivers Lodge once operated as a thriving general store, selling all kinds of goods to prospectors who passed through Clyde to make their fortunes on the goldfields. These days the atmospheric stone building offers boutique accommodation in heritage surroundings and is home to one of the region's best restaurants. Antique maps line the hallway and period furnishings and rough-hewn stone walls connect guests to the lodge's history. The Coach House room is particularly atmospheric, with tones of rich mulberry and a sweet outdoor courtyard for soaking up the sweet scent of flowers from the cottage garden. A great overnight option for one of the many multi-day cycle trails in the region.

Take a break from cycling the Otago Rail Trail at Olivers Lodge and Stables. Photo / Supplied

Passage Hut, Pepin Island

Just 30 minutes north of Nelson, you'll find Pepin Island, home to a picturesque working farm and three rustic solar powered huts. The outdoor bathtub at Passage Hut, the farm's newest cabin, offers stunning views of Delaware Bay and Pepin Island spit. Spend your days exploring the secluded beach near your accommodation, wildlife spotting and discovering the many secret lookouts dotted around the property. Summer is the perfect time to visit as the huts aren't heated and longer days provide plenty of time for tramping. It's possible to stay at each hut and hike between them, making the most of the stunning scenery and sunny weather.

River Ridge, Wānaka

Overlooking the Southern Alps, you'll find this rustic yet oh-so-luxurious log house on the banks of the Clutha River. With six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a state-of-the-art kitchen, it's ideal for a multi-generational holiday with family or friends and all the trimmings. There is plenty of space for kids to run around, a separate living area for the grown-ups and trout fishing from the banks of the Clutha River. If your tribe gets rowdy, there is no need to worry about annoying the neighbours thanks to the secluded location. It's hard to believe Wānaka is less than 15 minutes away by car when you're surrounded so much natural beauty.

A feast for the senses: The lobby of Qt Wellington. Photo / Supplied

QT Wellington, Wellington

If you're after a city break in our vibrant capital this summer, this funky art hotel is a feast for the senses and the soul. It is directly across the road from Te Papa but guests can also wander the hotel hallways to experience artworks featuring everything from Surrealism and sculpture to shiny Italian racing bikes. Accommodation choices range from plush hotel rooms to self-contained executive apartments with harbour views. Most of Wellington's top sights and attractions are an easy walk from this central hotel on the waterfront.

The Convent, Auckland

There's no need to take a vow of poverty to stay at this brand new boutique hotel which once housed a community of nuns. Accommodation at The Convent starts at just $139 per night and comes with a $50 dining voucher if you book direct. Top room choices include The Nuns Repose with its cute private balcony or the Sisters Quarters which comes with an extra bed. If you enjoy historic hotels and immersing yourself in the local community on holiday, this charming hotel in Grey Lynn is the answer to your prayers.

Clinging to the Kauri Mountain Point cliff with 180-degree ocean views. We are completely alone with in Whangarei Heads, and it’s absolute bliss.

The Glasshouse at Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads

Couples will revel in the seclusion and romance of The Glasshouse, an adults-only clifftop retreat tucked away at the end of a remote Northland peninsula. Activities include swimming in natural rock pools, fishing, diving or soaking up 180-degree views from a hammock. One look at the divine outdoor bathroom and you probably won't want to leave, but nearby Bream Head Scenic Reserve is worth the effort with fabulous walks and stellar scenery.

Hobbit Motel, Otorohanga

Thankfully you don't need to be three feet tall to stay at the Hobbit Motel. Built into the side of a hill, this quirky family-friendly accommodation option is much bigger than it looks from the outside. There is a master suite with a queen bed, a separate bedroom with four oversized single beds for young Hobbits, plus a kitchenette and living area. There's also an outdoor barbecue. Combine your stay with a visit to Waitomo Glow-worm Caves or a tour of the Hobbiton Movie Set and you've got the perfect weekend away.

The impressive wine cellar at The Rees Hotel caters to one of Queenstown's best restaurants. Photo / Supplied

The Rees Hotel, Queenstown

The Rees Hotel, a luxury hotel on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, has superb views and is home to a sophisticated wine lounge and one of Queenstown's best restaurants. Although the hotel rooms are lovely, The Rees Lakeside Residences take this hotel to the next level. Each self-contained residence comes with a Luxury Travel Curator, who is on hand throughout your stay to cater to your every whim. It's a picturesque 30-minute walk into town or you can hire bikes from reception or catch the hotel's complimentary shuttle bus.

The Lighthouse, Island Bay

Gaze out to sea from this three-storey apartment inside a lighthouse. Located 15 minutes' drive from the Wellington CBD, this unique accommodation option has a sitting room with a balcony and wraparound views on the top floor. It's the perfect spot to curl up with a book and listen to the sound of the ocean as you watch the waves. The bedroom is located on the second floor and you'll find a kitchen and bathroom downstairs. If you're feeling energetic, don't miss the half-day return coastal walk from the lighthouse to the Red Rocks seal colony.

Huka Lodge Taupo is a a humble fishing lodge with royal patronage. Photo / Supplied

Huka Lodge, Taupo

Huka Lodge near Taupo feels more like a (very wealthy) friend's place than a hotel, with cosy furnishings and thoughtful touches that invite you to relax. This once-simple fishing lodge is now anything but with guest rooms featuring monogrammed linen and elegant french doors overlooking the mighty Waikato River. Activities range from relaxing in front of the fireplace to trout fishing from the lodge's rolling green lawn. Rods and hearty encouragement from the staff are free of charge.

