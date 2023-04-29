KD has been an avid collector of Elvis records and memorabilia since 1959. Photo / Supplied

Kevin D Wasley — aka KD — has been an avid collector of Elvis records and memorabilia since 1959 and his museum in Hawera is a treasure trove of Elvis mania.

A visit to the Elvis Museum in Hāwera is like entering a time warp. It brings back memories, especially to people born in that era.

When people walk in, their response is “OMG” and my comment is, “No, it’s Elvis.”

Hāwera is also a good place to start exploring the wider Taranaki area. It has awesome views and is close to beaches and our famous Mount Egmont. I always suggest visiting the Tawhiti Museum in Hāwera for local history. The water tower is worth the climb and you can get great 360-degree views of the town. Be prepared to enjoy the slow-paced life around here – there are no traffic lights and the people are always very welcoming.

I live in the centre of Hāwera and the museum is just a short walk to a great selection of cafes to pop down to for a cuppa and lunch so make sure you do that too.

Visitors often comment on my passion and dedication to Elvis and also on my 63 years of dedicating to and keeping the 50s and 60s era alive. They are also impressed by the number of photos of famous and well-known people who have visited the museum, especially as a lot of people who come to Hāwera don’t even know the museum exists. Mostly because it is a private museum and I don’t usually advertise it to the public. Simple word of mouth has made it very popular.

I do not have regular opening hours but will welcome anyone who contacts me to make an appointment to visit; my contact details are listed on the Elvis Museum website.

The welcome that I give to all of my visitors is always appreciated and the extent of my collection is impressive. There are so many different items and photos to look at and listen to, I encourage everyone to spend some time reminiscing over all the items on display.

As for me, sometime in the near future I would love to return to Memphis and enjoy the sights and emotions where Elvis spent most of his lifetime – fingers crossed!

For more information and contact details, visit elvismuseum.co.nz



