'Get jacked and be at 87 kgs': A bizarrely specific 8 goals for life were the only clue for finding a phone's owner, lost at Perisher ski resort.

Lost property is rarely this cringe.

The owner of a phone left at an Aussie ski field with a uniquely ‘embarrassing screensaver memo’, has come forward to collect the device, after his list of eight goals went viral.

The phone left at Australia’s largest resort gave skiers a “good laugh”, after Perisher lift operators shared the ambitious ‘to do’ list which appeared on the device screensaver.

Found “halfway down” Front Valley at Perisher, operators thought sharing the eight bullet point list via the resort’s social media page was the best way of tracking down the phone’s owner. The phone left at the New South Wales ski field got a lot of attention online.

Although, many speculated that nobody would own up to writing the list.

The eight point plan included such ambitions as “getting jacked and be 87kgs”, “Have [a] motorbike” and “Have 3 girls on roster”.

Perhaps most enigmatic was bullet point 8 - “Don’t get haircut for 3 months”.

Most Aussie skiers said they would be too embarrassed to collect the phone from Perisher’s lost property department.

“No one will want to own up to owning this phone,” one comment predicted on the Perisher Facebook post.

The specificity, obsession with university grades, and particular brand of macho energy led many to hypothesise about who the owner might be.

“Oh to be young again to have such life goals,” read one comment.

“Whoever claims this, girls … run!” advised another, only half joking.

Others said they would gladly adopt these life goals as their own. “They are phenomenal goals, nothing to be embarrassed about here.”

Remarkably the ski resort says it has already reunited the phone with its owner.

“Fortunately, we were able to return the phone to its rightful owner and we wish this guest all the best with achieving his goals,” Perisher Ski Resort marketing manager Maddi Ventura said.

On Thursday the resort told news.com.au that the owner was delighted to find the phone safe, and happy to claim it.

“While, we don’t know the guest’s reaction to the virality of the phone, we can confirm he was happy to be reunited with his phone. Just a reminder to hold on to your belongings on the slopes!”

Perisher Man’s 8 Rules for Life

1. Get jacked and be at 87 kgs

2. Quit all nicotine

3. Have $25,000 in bank account

4. Have motorbike

5. Getting better at fighting

6. Get good marks at uni

7. Have three girls on roster

8. Don’t get haircut for 3 months