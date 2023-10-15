When everyone goes to mainstream Paris, be different; go to Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the week: Georgia

Why you should go

Georgia (the country) is quickly catching the world’s eye as a favourable place to visit. Now is the perfect time to experience this emerging global destination, its raw beauty, and rich history. Imagine sipping wine in the world’s oldest wine country, lounging on beaches lapping the Black Sea, or hiking the breathtaking Caucasus Mountains — all in one trip. The warm Georgian hospitality will make you feel right at home, and many historical sites are free to explore so your trip can be as budget-friendly as it is breathtaking.

Hike the breathtaking Caucasus Mountains in Georgia, Europe. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

Explore the stunning cityscape of Tbilisi, where modern buildings meet ancient churches and charming cobblestone streets. Begin your day with coffee on Shardeni St, then take a cable car ride to Narikala Fortress for stunning views.

Experience local tradition by taking a dip in the Sulphur Baths in Abanotubani district, known for its therapeutic sulfuric water, excellent for both your skin and overall well-being.

Explore the stunning cityscape of Tbilisi, Photo / Getty Images

Georgia offers multi-day treks like the Mestia-to-Ushguli, taking you through the beautiful Svaneti region. Hike in Kazbegi National Park, where the Gergeti Trinity Church stands against Mount Kazbek, or explore the ancient rock-hewn town of Uplistsikhe. Discover the intricate stone carvings and towering central dome of the Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta.

If you’re a wine enthusiast, head to Kakheti, Georgia’s wine region, for an authentic wine-tasting experience in the heartland.

The Gergeti Trinity Church stands against Mount Kazbek. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

Georgian cuisine is as rich as its history. Try khachapuri, a cheese-filled bread that’s a staple in Georgian feasting. Khinkali (also known as chinkali or xinkali), is a traditional dumpling filled with meat and spices, traditionally torn and eaten with the hands.

A visit to Georgia is incomplete without tasting the wide variety of local wines, renowned for their unique production method in clay vessels called qvevri. For something sweet, tuck into a churchkhela, a delicious treat made from nuts and grape juice.

Try khachapuri, a cheese-filled bread that’s a staple in Georgian feasting. Photo / Getty Images

