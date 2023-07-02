Adventures for little and large. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

To infinity, and beyond

Big news, space enthusiasts. Astronauts are descending on Como Hotels and Resorts this month for Space Camp. Aimed at children between 8 and 16 years old, and taking place at Como resorts in Thailand, Bali and the Maldives, learn more about space through space games and moon rock scavenger hunts with veteran Nasa astronaut Nicole Stott and Citizen astronaut Sara Sabry. Complimentary during the astronauts’ residency and on until August. comohotels.com/experiences/island-astronauts-space-camp

Join Nasa astronaut Nicole Scott for Space Camp at Como Hotels and Resorts.

Unlock the luxe

If you were inspired by Travel’s luxury issue on Tuesday, tap into Travel Associates’ newly launched “Experiences by Travel Associates”, a collection of one-of-a-kind activities that are only unlocked when you book your holiday with a Travel Associate expert adviser. Experiences include anything from photoshoots in the Dubai desert to making your own perfume at a private boutique in Paris. travel-associates.co.nz

Experiences by Travel Associates includes unique photoshoots in the Dubai desert.

YOLO

Lonely Planet isn’t beating around the bush (or maybe they are if it’s a must-do) in their latest book, You Only Live Once. A collection of experiences to help you seize the day, whether it’s for a week, a month or a few short hours. Discover more than 250 travel ideas to ensure your lifetime equates to one long adventure. NZ$44.99 RRP. Available where all good books are sold. Shop.lonelyplanet.com

The latest book by Lonely Planet: You Only Live Once.

Ab-ORIGINAL tours

With Vivid Sydney wrapping up last month, find something new to do in Sydney such as a unique Aboriginal-led tour. Enjoy a guided walk of The Rocks with Dreamtime Southern X and learn about the Gadigal peoples’ spiritual connection with Sydney Harbour. Foodies can book an Aboriginal Bush Tucker Tour in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and discover more about traditional bush foods, from the past to present day, and you can even climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge with a First Nations guide on the Burrawa Climb: life before colonisation is as compelling as the views.

Enjoy a guided walk of The Rocks with Dreamtime Southern X. Photo / Destinations NSW

Ride on

If you’ve been thinking of visiting San Francisco, there’s never been a better time. To celebrate 150 years of their iconic cable cars, the city is hosting a slew of special events for a full six months, starting now. Perks include a special $5 all-day cable car pass, permitting riders to hop on and off all day long, as well as the first-ever public tours of the Muni shop, where cable cars are built and rebuilt. sfcablecars.org/events