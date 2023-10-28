Nickelodeon is launching its first-ever Food & Slime Festival. Photo / Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Slime flies when you’re having fun

Nickelodeon is launching its first-ever Food & Slime Festival: the event you didn’t know you needed, complete with slime-enhanced food options such as a double slime-drenched burger, and yes, it’s green. Debuting at both Nickelodeon’s resorts in Mexico between November 3-30, there’s also a weekly slime party, face painting and lots of other slimy entertainment. karismahotels.com/nickelodeon-hotels-resorts

A wheely good time

From November 3-6, Wharekauhau Country Estate is providing guests with the perfect weekend itinerary: Sip, Savour and Cycle. Enjoy daily guided cycling tours complemented by premier dining and dinner hosted by an in-house sommelier. Destination lunches are served mid-ride and outdoors and you can polish off a day of pedaling with a relaxing bubble bath in your private cottage. Packages start from $6920pp. wharekauhau.co.nz/packages/tour-de-wharekauhau

Wharekauhau Country Estate has created the perfect weekend itinerary called Sip, Savour and Cycle. Photo / Supplied

Chin-chin!

Toast Martinborough is celebrating its 30th year this November 19. Attendees can expect another fun-filled day of award-winning wine and good times held across several esteemed vineyards. Hop your way from winery to winery, tucking into seasonal fresh fare to a backdrop of delicious Martinborough views and music from across NZ. toastmartinborough.co.nz

Toast Martinborough is celebrating its 30th year this November 19. Photo / Quan Nguyen; Unsplash

From the city to the grape outdoors

Discover the coveted wine regions of Napa and Sonoma Valley while visiting San Francisco with a new Wine Country Tours route by Big Bus. Especially good if you’re in the city sans car, wine aficionados can easily access California’s best vineyards on a 6-hour or 9-hour tour. bigbustours.com/en/san-francisco/san-francisco-wine-country-tour-tickets

Discover the coveted wine regions of Napa and Sonoma Valley while visiting San Francisco. Photo / Trent Erwin; Unsplash

Getting loopy

Ōtepoti Dunedin’s shared pathway (Te Aka Ōtākou aka The Otago Vine), which fronts Otago Harbour is now a fully looped walkway, following the recent completion of the long-awaited West Harbour section. The purpose-built 32km trail facilitates both cyclists and walkers, making it the latest must-do to hit the city. dunedinnz.com