Fly to Hollywood with Fiji Airways in our best travel deals

Fly to Hollywood with Fiji Airways. Photo / Jack Blucker, Unsplash

DEEPEST RED CENTRE

Imagine waking in the serenity of an Australian Outback morning to see Uluru, glowing in deep red hues beneath the first rays of the morning sun. A Red Centre Icons holiday package to the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, southwest of Alice Springs, ticks off three sought-after travel experiences. Stay three nights at Desert Garden Hotel, Ayers Rock Resort and, over four days you'll learn much about the Aboriginal history, nature, culture and indigenous art of the national park and the surrounding vast Outback. Priced from $1165 each, twin-share, this package must be booked by October 31. Travel between April 1 and 6 or between April 10 and 24. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out www.houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-red-centre-icons-HOT234DRCI

Explore more with a Wellington City Pass. Photo / Supplied, Wellington NZ

KEYS TO THE CITY

Buy a Wellington City Pass and visit some of Wellington's most popular attractions, while saving up to 25 per cent off standard entry fees. It also gives 10 per cent discounts at City Gallery Wellington, Nairn Street Cottage and Wellington Museum. Passes cost $42.50 and $20 for children aged 5-16. Under-fives get in for free with a paying adult. A standard Wellington City Pass includes a return trip on the cable car and admission to your choice of two attractions. Choose from Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne, Space Place, Wellington Zoo, and the Introducing Te Papa Tour.

Contact: Valid for seven days from the day of purchase, The Wellington City Pass is sold at Wellington i-SITE, Zealandia, the Wellington Zoo and the Wellington Cable Car. Check out more details at www.wellingtonnz.com/visit/wellington-city-pass/

HOLLYWOOD CALLBACKS

Return Fiji Airways flights and a five-night at the Garland Los Angeles are priced from $2399 each, double-share, for travel from Auckland; $2449 each from Christchurch and from $2459 each for travel from Wellington. This package comes with a complimentary shuttle to Universal Studios Hollywood, CityWalk and the Metro Station. Book by October 9. Travel periods vary between February 5 and March 31, depending on your New Zealand city of departure.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out www.flightcentre.co.nz/LAfromAKL, www.flightcentre.co.nz/LAfromWLG or www.flightcentre.co.nz/LAfromCHC

Green Fingers aboard the QE. Dimitry Osipenko, Unsplash

BOTANICAL AUSTRALIA

Immerse yourself in a world of flowering plants, trees and garden design with a seven-night gardening-themed cruise – a round-trip aboard cruise ship Queen Elizabeth from Melbourne to Adelaide, Hobart and Port Arthur in February. Book by the end of this month - October 31. Priced from $2585 each, your onboard home for a week is a Balcony Stateroom. Gardening experts, such as Graham Ross and Jamie Durie, will share their gardening knowledge, there are shore excursions and special dinners on board. Departure from Port Melbourne is on February 4. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out www.travel-associates.co.nz/australiacruise

3 NIGHTS AT QT

Book two or three nights at QT Queenstown by October 31 and stay before December 22 to have your bill reduced by 10 per cent. And, if you're a QT member, there's a further 10 per cent discount. Book a four-night stay to receive a 15 per cent discount. The resort is launching a pre-Christmas feast-focused event on the weekends of November 18 and 19 and December 2 and 3. Guests can book to dine on traditional Christmas dishes and fresh Kiwi summer fare.

Contact: QT Queenstown, bookings at www.qthotels.com/queenstown/offers/hotel/q-the-new/ and pre-Christmas Bazaar dining weekends at www.qthotels.com/queenstown/offers/eat-drink/merry-marketplace-evenings/