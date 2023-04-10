Voyager 2022 media awards
Flockhill: What’s it like to stay in New Zealand’s $15,000pn sheep station?

Thomas Bywater
6 mins to read
Thomas Bywater stays in Canterbury's most glamorous high country station.

Location: Arthur’s Pass at the head of Lake Pearson, Canterbury.

Style: Modern, massive, and might be the world’s most glamorous sheep station.

Perfect for: A high-country lodge experience, for when money is no object.

First A sea of dun wool rolls over the valley floor. Turning off Highway 73 past Castle Hill, the first impression is the overwhelming sound of 3000 ewes being weaned from their lambs. The lodge’s situation on a working farm is a point of pride. It would, after all, be nothing without its flock. Driving out of the dust bowl, construction site and up the side of Broken Hill, the landscape begins to make sense. So does Flockhill’s aspiration to be one of New Zealand’s most luxurious residences. Visitors are greeted by the low-lying building whose solid concrete walls look part luxury bach, part bunker. On the other side, is a wall of North-facing windows.

