Five epic spots to see glow worms in the North Island

Every night at dusk, millions of twinkling titiwai/glow worms appear in city parks, besides forest streams and along wind-swept coastlines. Photo / Getty

This summer, you don't need to travel far to hunt for some of the nation's most beguiling little critters, writes Ceana Priest

Every night at dusk, millions of twinkling titiwai/glow worms appear in city parks, beside forest streams and along wind-swept coastlines throughout the country. And by outlasting the hordes of tourists who have packed up their picnics and headed home, youngsters can enjoy an enthralling outing as the landscape darkens and thousands of twinkling orbs appear.

As pretty as they are when shrouded in darkness, the misnamed glow worms are actually sluggish looking fungus gnat larvae. For nine months, they lure insects to their sticky, silky strands by combining a heady mixture of oxygen, chemicals, and enzymes that emit an alluring blue-green glow. Best not spoil the mystique by shining a torch on them.

So rug the kids up, throw in some snacks and discover a grotto near you. Here are five places where you'll be able to spot this night-time dweller.

As pretty as they are when shrouded in darkness, the misnamed glow worms are actually sluggish looking fungus gnat larvae. Photo / Dreamstime; Izabog

Te Auheke Track | Cascade Falls | Rotorua

During the day, this forest trail leads to the swoon-worthy Cascade Falls with its moss-covered cliff drenched in mini cascading waterfalls. It's impressive for sure, but when the sun sets, it's the rather unassuming cliff face you passed five minutes into the walk that lights up the forest. Thousands of twinkly fishing lines dangle from the mossy rocks sheltered by lush native ferns. Bring bug spray if you think you'll be loitering or doing the 30-minute return walk to the Cascade Falls, as there are some aggressive little biters here.

Location: Located behind the Ōkataina Outdoor Education Centre on Lake Ōkataina Road. Cross the playing fields to the signposted trail. No dogs allowed.

The Te Auheke Track in Rotorua leads to the swoon-worthy Cascade Falls. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Kākahi glow worms | SH4

With its almost perpendicular pumice walls, this 100-metre-long logging relic has become home to a dazzling show of glow worms in the middle of the North Island. Overhanging mānuka create a tunnel-like effort above the narrow road initially dug for a proposed railway, and now connects Kākahi Village to the Whakapapa River. The glow worms' lights pierce through the shrubs, and their display is worthy of a detour when heading home from the mountains or road tripping to southern adventures. The nearby sleepy village boomed during the logging era, with boarding houses, a billiard saloon and even a picture theatre that catered to the former 600 residents.

Location: About 20 minutes' drive from Taumarunui or National Park on SH4. Turn off onto Waitea Branch Rd and go through the village to Te Rena Rd. Buggy-friendly.

Ruakuri Walk | Waitomo

During the day, this narrow gorge draped in native ferns, and dewy moss has all the highlights you'd expect from a trip to Waitomo; towering cliffs, limestone tunnels and boardwalks clinging to cliff faces. But if you are still exploring near dusk, linger near the main bridge (five minutes from the car park), where a superb display of glow worms illuminates the pathway. Allow 60 minutes (1 km loop) to visit the highlights and peer into the gloomy cavern with its roaring river before viewing the glow worms.

Location: Located on Tumutumu Rd near Waitomo Village. Only suitable for walking, no dogs allowed.

During the day, this narrow gorge on the Ruakuri Walk is draped in native ferns and dewy moss. Photo / Discover Waitomo; Shaun Jeffers

Ambury Regional Park | Māngere Bridge | Auckland

While this adventure won't deliver vast numbers of glow worms, there's the fun factor of squeezing into an 18,000-year-old lava cave and possibly spotting a wētā too. Follow the signs for the Foreshore Path from the central car park to the often-windswept edge of the Manukau Harbour; the small sunken caves are between the car park and the bird hide. The path is also part of the Toyota Kiwi Guardians programme, so keep an eye out for the guardian post to claim your wooden adventurer medal. The regional park is also a haven for keen bird-twitchers who have identified more than 86 species, including the threatened native wrybill with its laterally-curved bill (always curved to the right).

Location: Ambury Regional Park, Auckland. Only suitable for walking, no dogs allowed.

There's the fun factor of squeezing into an 18,000-year-old lava cave and possibly spotting a wētā too at Ambury Regional Park. Photo / Dreamstime; Ian Rushton

Hakarimata glow worms | Ngāruawāhia

This mini-adventure follows the shallow Mangarata Stream to a small waterfall spilling over the Waterworks Dam. Swathes of damp forest banks below the dam are teeming with iridescent little lights after sunset. This adventure is only 10 minutes from the car park, so it's perfect for a post-dinner explore. On your return, look for albino eels that have been spotted slithering their way downstream. If the kids are older and feeling energetic, try tackling the infamous Hakarimata Steps with its 1,349 steps beforehand. This gut-busting stairway starts past the dam and leads to a viewing tower overlooking the Waikato River snaking across the countryside.

Location: Parking is available on Brownlee Ave, Ngāruawāhia. Only suitable for walking, no dogs allowed.

Ceana Priest is the author of family-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks. outdoorkid.co.nz

