Ulko-Tammio is believed to be the world's first phone-free island. Photo / Annika Ruohonen

Ulko-Tammio is believed to be the world's first phone-free island. Photo / Annika Ruohonen

As Europe enjoys a hot, sunny summer, you’ll no doubt see many photos on social media of people enjoying Florence and Paris, Berlin and London.

What you may not see are Instagram pictures from tourists on Ulko-Tammio island. Not only because this island in Finland is off the beaten track, but because it has become the world’s first phone-free tourist island.

Travellers heading to this island will be asked to switch off their devices and take a break from social media during their visit.

The island, in Finland National Park’s Eastern Gulf, is one of several stunning islands with a rugged coastline, serene swimming spots and cute coastal villages.

By ditching devices, locals hope visitors can properly enjoy the natural surroundings, said Mats Selin, an expert in island tourism at Visit Kotka-Hamina.

“The island of Ulko-Tammio, which is located off the coast of Hamina, will be a phone-free area this summer,” he said.

“We want to urge holidaymakers to switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands.”

This allegedly makes Ulko-Tammio the world’s first phone-free tourist island.

Read More: Digital Detox: How to unplug during your summer holiday

So, what happens if you’re caught snapping for the ‘gram? Nothing. Participation in digital fasting is voluntary and the island is covered by a functioning mobile network.

However, staff at Parks & Wildlife Finland, the organisation that runs the island, encourage visitors to participate on the island, and off it.

“We encourage visitors to put their phones away voluntarily and to focus their senses on nature rather than on their phones,” said Joel Heino, a manager at Outdoor Recreation and Visitor Management at Parks & Wildlife Finland.

“This is a great initiative that could be implemented in other nature and recreational destinations, too,” he added.

The benefit of digital fasts on holiday

As the capability and quality of our devices improve, they can become harder to leave behind or switch off, even on holiday.

For the most part, our phones make travel far easier than ever. With the tap of a screen we can find directions or reviews, make payments or phone calls and, obviously, take great photos.

However, there is a downside. It can be all too tempting to pass idle time on our phones or get distracted with messages and emails when we should be enjoying our travels.

Read More: Why you should take a digital detox on holiday

Fortunately, even a short break from our devices has benefits, according to psychologist Terhi Mustonen.

“People are not meant to be glued to screens all the time. Even a short digital fast can be useful and improve our wellbeing and help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression,” Mustonen said.