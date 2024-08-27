Film director Guillermo del Toro.

His films are characterised by fantasy and horror, but Guillermo del Toro’s personal haunting experience during a hotel stay may have been stranger than fiction.

Renowned film-maker Guillermo del Toro has told fans on social media of a chilling supernatural experience during a recent stay at a hotel in Scotland.

The Mexican director, known for his love of magic, horror and monsters in iconic films such as The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth and the Hobbit trilogy, was staying in Aberdeen, Scotland while filming the latest iteration of Mary Shelley’s classic Frankenstein.

The 59-year-old took to social media platform X to report on the disturbances he experienced during his stay.

“Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800′s hotel. I am in the Most Haunted room of it - which was vacated this morning by one of our producers. Odd electrical and physical occurrences scared her into leaving asap [sic],” he wrote.