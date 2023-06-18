Attend The Ngaa Paki o Matariki 2023 festival this July in Waikato. Photo / Supplied

Destination of the week: Waikato

Why you should go

A long weekend is the perfect way to banish winter blues and if you’re an Aucklander, the Waikato District is a mere 1.5-hour drive south. Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki will be officially celebrated on July 14, allowing a three-day getaway that you can start planning now. And plan you should. Whichever weekend you schedule your micro-holiday, July in Waikato is jam-packed with events.

Top spots

Punch Hamilton’s Claudelands Event Centre into Google Maps this July 13-14 for an empowering celebration of Matariki. The Ngaa Paki o Matariki 2023 festival brings together haka competitions, a toi Māori exhibition created by rangatahi, stalls, artists and guest speakers. Better yet, tickets are an inflation-friendly $10. premier.ticketek.co.nz

Also in Hamilton, the Waikato Stadium is set to host several FIFA Women’s World Cup games from June 22, while super fans won’t want to miss the FIFA Fan Festival. Happening July 20 – 23, enjoy four days of music, entertainment, food, games and of course, football fever. Entry is free.

Should you be dreaming of sun-kissed lands this winter, head to Hamilton Gardens for its latest themed estate, the Ancient Egyptian Garden. Enclosed by high walls typical to the era (circa 2040 BC to 1782 BC), enter a recreated temple garden, adorned with hieroglyphics, pergolas and vines. As if you needed any more convincing, Hamilton Gardens is also free.

Best eats

When it gets too chilly outdoors, retreat inside for midwinter revelry. The Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata will see the return of its annual Mid-Winter Feast on July 9, complete with XL banquet, mulled wine and a roaring fire. On the same day, LaValla Estate in North Waikato is hosting a three-course Mid-Winter Christmas celebration - so you may have to flip a coin.

For more to see and do this winter, visit waikatonz.com