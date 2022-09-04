The Australian couple claimed their resort was far from what the advertising suggested. Photo / Unsplash, LllKSTlll

The Australian couple claimed their resort was far from what the advertising suggested. Photo / Unsplash, LllKSTlll

A family from Adelaide have shared the reality of a recent island resort holiday in a scathing TikTok.

Mish and Kirk Ryan-Welsh were prepared for a dreamy, relaxing holiday when they took their baby Jiah to Daydream Island Resort in Whitsundays.

However, the family of three left the resort, off the coast of Queensland, as soon as they could.

They explained why they left in a video posted to TikTok. The 30-second video compares what the four-star resort had advertised with their experience and has been viewed almost 65,000 times.

Videos and photographs from the couple show long queues, dilapidated furniture, a dirty pool, shut facilities and bins overflowing with rubbish.

"Because if you don't laugh, you'll cry," they wrote in a long caption that accompanied the video.

According to the rest of the caption, they claimed their rooms had mould, meals were limited and a staff member had insulted their child.

Typically, the couple uses TikTok and Instagram to share inspiring, beautiful travel content.

"Ninety-nine per cent of the time we're showcasing wonderful places to visit and stay, but this is not one of those times."

#hamiltonislandqueensland #hamiltonislands #daydreamisland #whitsundays #whitsundayislands #whitsundayslife #whitsundayaustraliaqueensland ♬ Locked out of Heaven - Bruno Mars @mishandkirkandjiah Our @daydreamislandresort NIGHTMARE Because if you don't laugh, you'll cry 99% of the time we're showcasing wonderful places to visit + stay, but this is not one of those times. We hope you like a little snapshot of our time spent on Daydream Island in the @whitsundaysqld ☠️ Other fun things to note / - our room was so mouldy; the bathroom, lamp shades, curtains; and pillows - all the staff were teenagers and clearly hated being on the island too - we ordered 2 glasses of champagne, the girl filled them both only halfway: we took them back and said "champagne is meant to be filled to the top", and she said "that's all we have left"… - the resort claims to be an eco-resort but there's plastic + rubbish EVERYWHERE , + no recycling system in place. This is just an excuse to not have to replace towels - everything is always closed or out of order: the pools, bars, vending machines, pool table, playground, coffee machine, watersports - nothing is ever functioning - the "free" breakfast buffet (which was gross) is empty by 830, no food; tables or cutlery - a staff member told us Jiah looks like a chimpanzee - ants all through the room and bed - the pools were freezing cold + very filthy - false marketing images show white sand beaches, there is no sand on this island, only rocks + coral since cyclone Debbie in 2017 - if you don't book dinner a week in advance you won't get a table at the restaurant, + they don't offer room service, so you'll have to eat takeaway pizza for 7 nights straight while being attacked by seagulls Lesson to be learnt / never book a fancy resort you see on IG before reading the hundreds of negative google reviews! We forfeited hundreds of dollars worth of accommodation as soon as we could find another available place to stay, + continued our little family holiday on Hamilton Island which has been bliss #hamiltonisland

Another issue, according to the couple, was how the resort labelled itself as an eco-resort.

"The resort claims to be an eco-resort but there's plastic + rubbish EVERYWHERE , + no recycling system in place," they said.

"This is just an excuse to not have to replace towels."

Resort facilities such as the pools, bars, playground and even vending machines were allegedly closed or out of order.

Even dining at the restaurant required a booking one week in advance, the couple claimed, and when they did dine on-site, they said they were short-changed.

"We ordered two glasses of champagne, the girl filled them both only halfway," they wrote.

"We took them back and said 'champagne is meant to be filled to the top, and she said 'that's all we have left'."

Meanwhile, the pool was "freezing cold" and "very filthy", while the beaches left much to be desired.

The couple also claimed a staff member said their baby looked "like a chimpanzee".

Soon after arriving, they decided to leave Daydream but were thankful to learn a useful lesson: "Never book a fancy resort you see on Instagram before reading the hundreds of negative google reviews," they wrote.

"We forfeited hundreds of dollars worth of accommodation as soon as we could find another available place to stay."

Fortunately, the family said they are enjoying a much anticipated holiday on Hamilton Island, which they described as "bliss".

Many previous guests commented on the video and shared similar experiences.

"Daydream has never been good, Hamilton and Hayman are the better options, or just stay at Airlie," one person wrote.

"Daydream is well known for this, some friends went last week and what a disappointing experience they had, they ended up leaving before planned," another added.

"Stayed there in 2020 and we nicknamed it nightmare island … honestly couldn't wait to be gone."

Daydream Island Resort is the only resort on Daydream Island, which is just 1km long and 400 metres wide, at its widest point.

The hotel has an average Tripadvisor rating of 3.5/5 from 730 reviews, and 3.7/5 from 758 Google Reviews.

Many people have taken to TikTok and Instagram in recent months to share the reality of a hotel or destination, especially those that have been impacted by Covid-19.

In July, a Kiwi traveller shared her experience of booking an Airbnb in Bali, only to arrive and realise it was abandoned and totally overgrown.