The resort has a unique in-pool offering for couples and groups. Photo / Supplied

It’s hard to find a Fiji resort that has it all. While some specialise in family fun, others boast their food offering and loads emphasise their opportunity for relaxation. But a trip to Radisson Blu Resort in Denarau Island Fiji saw Herald lifestyle and travel audience editor Jenni Mortimer questioning maybe it is possible to have it all?

Tucked away in the heart of bustling Denarau Island, the Radisson Blu positions itself as somewhat of a family paradise - in fact, it was voted the top family friendly resort in Fiji by TripAdvisor - and it’s easy to see why.

The property is perfectly set up to accommodate families big and small, with loads of activities, dining options and easy transport around the island via the Bula Bus.

When it comes to food - one of the most important parts of any holiday - the options also meet the mark for all ages, with a huge buffet breakfast, an all-day room service menu, a huge selection of poolside dining, a swim-up bar and Byblos Lebanese restaurant that is a must-try.

Byblos is a Lebanese restaurant at Fiji's Radisson Blu Denarau Island. Photo / Supplied For Travel - April 12

The real family highlight comes in the form of that oh-so-welcoming pool - with four options: A toddler pool, a kids pool with a slide, a family pool and an adults-only pool. You can even choose to have your dinner set up with one of their unique candle-lit pool dining experiences.

For those looking for a bit of time away from the kids, the kids’ club check-in is in one of the air-conditioned suites - positioned across from the gym for those wanting to get in a quick workout - and most activities are out and about, so kids are never bored with crab hunting and racing, cupcake decorating and full days of set games to enjoy.

But with all the family offerings at the ready, could it actually accommodate the likes of conferences, teams, couples, or those looking for time away from their sprogs? Shockingly, it appeared to do so with ease.

I was invited to check out the resort as it hosted the Newcastle Knights rugby league team for the first official NRL game in Fiji.

During our five days there, we barely crossed paths with the Knights team, who had their own dining quarters - minus breakfast which was easily accommodated for all at the buffet - and their own section of accommodation. And any interaction with the team or those holidaying without kids was seamless and friendly.

Because of the set up of the resort into somewhat sections, those wanting that more quiet experience were able to find a space for that. And those wanting to let their kids run free were warmly accommodated in the spaces for that.

The resort perfectly blends child friendly areas and spots for adults to relax. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

In the spirit of seeing what the kid-free offering was like, I checked my 4-year-old into the kids club and took myself across the hall to the gym, which was perfectly air-conditioned and well set up.

It offered several varieties of weight training equipment, cardio equipment like spin bikes and treadmills, as well as machines such as those for leg and shoulder presses.

I also used the time wisely to indulge in the resort’s Harmony Spa. The walk from the spa reception to my standalone treatment bure took me through a garden oasis, set amidst lush tropical surroundings. Located under a waterfall and surrounded by water, it’s truly at the heart of the resort.

I chose the traditional full-body massage that was incredibly relaxing and the massage therapist tailored the experience to my liking. While the spa itself was bliss, those wanting to entirely escape may find the noise from spa bures located next to the pools a slight distraction.

The resort also offers lots of adult and kid-friendly activities that they can enjoy together. I took my son on a jet ski - that was located at the water sports counter on the beach - and it was truly an experience I’ll never forget as I saw his face light up as he pushed through his nerves to have the time of his life. An absolute memory for the books.

The resort offers a variety of water sports like jet skiing. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

My son was also invited to have a rugby lesson with Fijian rugby and league legends Waisale Serevi and Lote Tuqiri as part of the NRL celebration and it will be incredible to tell him in years to come that the first person he ever passed around a rugby ball with is a World Rugby Hall of Famer.

Resort staff we encountered during our time at the Radisson Blu were helpful and friendly and went above and beyond to make sure we had a great experience. The room service manager in particular was brilliant and ensured that my tiny fussy eater was always happy with his 5pm room service mini pizza, burger, or maybe just skipping straight to the milkshake.

We stayed in a one-bedroom suite located on the ground floor and I couldn’t recommend this room type enough. No stairs meant my son could run with his sandy feet, or dripping wet, from the beach or pool, straight into the shower. It also made for great frog adventures in the evenings when we took a torch to the nearby bushes and looked for frogs and any other amphibians we might encounter.

A one bedroom suite at the Radisson Blu in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

The room was modern and had both a shower and bath as well as a kitchen, lounge and dining table and had a great amount of space to relax and enjoy the air-conditioning when it was needed.

When it came to departure, it was a short half an hour to the airport where we reminisced on five days well spent, relaxing, playing rugby, making friends and memories to last a lifetime.

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and travel editor - audience. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She is mum to 4-year-old son whom she loves taking on adventures across the globe.















