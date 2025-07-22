Advertisement
Exploring Porto: A four-hour food tour of Portugal’s culinary delights

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Eating around Porto on a food tour. Photo / Unsplash

From creamy pastel de nata to football-crazed restaurants, a Portugal food tour with Intrepid Travel offers more than just tasty bites but an immersive peek into Portuguese life, writes Sarah Pollok.

“We don’t need to be hungry to eat some cheese.”

Fernanda Cardoso says this so offhandedly in the hotel

