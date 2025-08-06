Advertisement
Exploring Barossa, South Australia: Wine, terroir and the art of winemaking

By Roman Travers
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Vino Lokal. Photo / Supplied

In the Barossa Valley, Roman Travers meets the passionate winemakers, bold varietals and warm-hearted locals shaping the future of Australian wine.

“People don’t have patience anymore. The average wine is bought and drunk within 25 minutes of purchasing.”

Katie Spain is the Australian pocket rocket of wine writing.

