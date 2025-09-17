London’s parks aren’t just brilliant spots for some time out, they’re great places to learn about the history of the city and the “parkitects” who shaped it, writes Tamara Hinson.
Don’t get me wrong. I love Mary Poppins, but nothing makes my flesh crawl more than the scene in which an elderly lady allows herself to be used as a human pigeon perch while London’s most famous nanny belts out “Feed the birds”. I’ve never understood why pigeons – AKA London’s flying rats – are so closely associated with the UK’s capital. After all, spend a few hours in London’s parks and you’ll realise they’re far from the city’s most spectacular winged wonders.
During a recent wander through Kensington Gardens, once the private gardens of Kensington Palace and the inspiration for JM Barrie’s Peter Pan, I came across a tree filled with neon-green parakeets. Rumours about their origins abound – many believe they were blown off course and arrived here by accident during England’s Great Storm of 1987, while others say their presence is down to Jimi Hendrix releasing a breeding pair in the 1960s. Either way, they can now be found in various London parks, including Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park and Richmond Park. And during a walk through St James’s Park, a vast green space bordered by landmarks such as the Admiralty Arch, Horse Guards Parade and Buckingham Palace, I spotted something even more surprising – a gaggle of pelicans. It turns out they’ve resided here since 1664, when a Russian ambassador presented them to King Charles II.
I’m a firm believer that while the standard advice given to those visiting London is “look up”, some of the capital’s most interesting treasures can be found on ground level – more specifically, in its parks and green spaces. One of my favourite parks is Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square, with its towering statue of Franklin D Roosevelt. Erected in 1948, it’s one of the few statues to depict the former president standing, rather than sitting. Its unveiling was a grand affair, and the once-oval gardens were reconfigured to accommodate it – at the time, this leafy green space was oval, not square. And in 2026 it will be oval once more, thanks to a dramatic transformation, which will involve the addition of 70,000 plants (including primroses, bluebells and honeysuckles), 44 new trees and a wetlands area.