Unveiling centuries-old traditions, experience Japanese culture in Gokayama. Photo / Satoshi Nagare

Japan’s Suganuma village is a far cry from tourist-heavy haunts and for the first time in a long time, it’s opening up to visitors, writes Jaime Lyth

Gokayama is a far leap from the classic Japanese tourist destinations of Tokyo and Osaka, distance and culture-wise – but more importantly, it’s probably a completely different world from your modern life.

The remote village of Suganuma is enclosed in a valley at the bottom of the mountains in Nanto, Gokayama. Beautifully preserved historic Gassho homes, of which there are fewer than 200 left, make this village an official Unesco World Heritage Site.

And for the first time in decades, the village is opening to overnight guests.

Visiting Gokayama is less of a tourist destination and more of a modern lifestyle detox. This is partially because of the serenity of the environmental surroundings, but also the opportunity to immerse yourself with the welcoming locals.

The Gassho are not simply preserved historic buildings but homes that continue to be lived in today, passed down through generations.

The Nakashima family – fifth-generation locals – are hosting guests under the 170-year-old thatched roof of their family home for two nights only – for free.

The project is part of a collaboration with Airbnb to promote an authentic experience that goes beyond accommodation and people can be immersed in the rich traditions of the area.

Experience the rich traditions of Suganuma with an authentic stay in a Gassho-zukuri style farmhouse. Photo / Satoshi Nagare

Entering Sugunama

Gone is the humidity and stuffiness of Tokyo city, leaving the warm sun and a light breeze (during June, when I visit).

The serenity of the village has a backdrop of the sound of water flowing from stone water features.

Water travels all around the village through man-made irrigation systems, carrying streams from the top of the rugged mountains into the Sho River and then onto the village’s rice fields.

The nine charming Gassho-zukuri style farmhouses are centuries-old and made of wood and rope, without a single nail.

The thatching technique is a local tradition that requires much time and effort, so locals work together based on the system of yui, the spirit of mutual support.

The homes are particular to the region, with their pitched, thatched roof structures enabling these homes to withstand heavy winter snowfall and the test of time.

Visiting the cultural time capsule is an incredible insight into a different way of life and a beautiful example of living in harmony with nature.

In the mornings the sun is diffused softly into the homes through rice paper sliding doors. Interiors are largely styled in an earthy palette alongside natural products such as wood.

On the long wooden tables, once again on the ground, you sit closer to your neighbour than you would at a Western dining table. The meals consist of several small dishes, which are passed around the table for sharing.

Breakfast includes delicacies such as traditional welcome tea, fresh river fish, firm tofu and bowls full of mountain vegetables handpicked by Gokyama locals.

The village’s lush surroundings and wildflower beds are easily explored by foot or through a relaxing bike ride.

Those who stay have the opportunity to learn about local traditions that have been sustained for centuries, such as the making of washi, a paper made of local fibre and the creation of sasara, a traditional instrument featured in one of the region’s oldest folk songs.

The village itself is largely without tourist accommodations, but small gift shops with locally made rice paper books and pencil cases as well as vending machines built into the traditional Gassho buildings are enough to keep most travellers satisfied.

The main attraction is the day-to-day experience of Japanese culture and history with the real people who have succeeded in preserving it for centuries.

Nakashimas' family home, showcasing the region's unique pitched, thatched roof structures. Photo / Satoshi Nagare

Walking around the greater Gokayama area, Gassho homes sit next to small modern apartment units and convenience stores. Teenagers sit talking and drinking juice at bus stops in smart uniforms with ties.

Throughout the township a song plays on the speakers every day at 5pm, which reminds the local children it’s time to return home to their families. We’re told by locals that the area is so safe that children often roam free.

A dog also howls along to the full length of the song.

Shinichi Nakashima said he is looking forward to having people stay with him and showing them unique experiences that have been part of his village for hundreds of years.

It’s probably impossible to leave the village without new ideas on how you want to live your day-to-day life.

The Airbnb way

Airbnb is offering guests the opportunity to experience this World Heritage Site in a way no one else has in more than 20 years – with an overnight stay in one of its historic homes.

The project is a return to the roots of Airbnb’s journey, which began in 2007 when two “hosts” welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home.

The trip is based on the idea that following three years of travel restrictions, lockdowns and isolation, locals and travellers alike are seeking connection with the world around them.

To help disconnecting from technology and reconnecting with nature in the village, guests will receive a “Disconnect to Connect” kit that includes a stationery set made of traditional washi paper, an instant camera and local aromatherapy kit.

Nestled along the shores of the Sho River, Suganuma is one of Japan's most enchanting destinations. Photo / Satoshi Nagare

The Nakashima family are proud to invite one group of two guests to see their peaceful valley for themselves for a two-night stay from July 17-19, 2023 for $0 – a nod to the priceless nature of the experience.

For more information about the Nakashima family’s Gassho home listing on Airbnb, or to apply to book at 10am AEST / 12pm NZST on Friday, June 30, head to the Airbnb website, airbnb.com/gassho. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Suganuma village.