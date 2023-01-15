Food in Japan: a world of discovery

Fukuoka yatai (open air food stalls). Photo / VTT Studio via Shutterstock

Flavoursome & sophisticated Japanese dishes await travellers.

Recognised for its distinguished cooking methods, freshness, and sophisticated simplicity, many Japanese dishes are recreated and enjoyed by people all around the world. But how well do you really know the extent of Japan’s food culture and everything it has to offer?

With so much of Japan’s food scene influenced by local cultures and produce, Japan National Tourism Organization offers this regional guide to the country’s must-try food experiences, spanning its rural inland prefectures, its coast and stretching from the wintry north to the balmy south.

Yakitori. Photo / jazz3311 via Shutterstock

Visit Tokyo’s yakitoriya

With the gateway city of Tokyo at its heart, the Kanto region boasts a huge variety of localised dishes. A popular dish in Chiba Prefecture could perhaps be described as the seafood version of tartare; namero is a flavoursome dish of finely minced fish seasoned with spices.

And you can’t leave Kanto without trying its popular yakitori. These barbecued chicken skewers are typically found in yakitoriya (specialty yakitori shops), restaurants, or on outdoor stalls for the perfect grab-and-go snack.

Experience the tropical flavours of Okinawa

Goya Champuru. Photo / Koarakko via Shutterstock

Situated in Japan’s south, Okinawan cuisine has been shaped by its warm climate in which fresh fruits and vegetables are grown all year round. Goya champuru is easily one of Okinawa’s most recognised dishes known for its signature ingredient of bitter melon (goya) which is usually stir-fried with egg, tofu, vegetables, and pork.

During a visit to Okinawa, you also can’t miss the spectacle of ikasumi jiru (squid ink soup), with its mysteriously thick black appearance concealing a mouth-watering combination of textures and fresh flavours including leafy greens and pork or chicken.

Cook your own “Genghis Kahn barbecue” in Hokkaido

It’s probably not surprising that the coldest and most northern part of Japan is known for hearty dishes which include seafood from the icy seas and meats and vegetables farmed from lands enriched by four seasons a year.

Ishikari nabe is a popular dish promising to set you up well for a cold winter’s day – a hot pot made with generous chunks of salmon, vegetables, tofu, and konnyaku (devil’s tongue jelly).

Jingisukan – also known as “Genghis Kahn barbecue” – is another speciality of Hokkaido offering thinly sliced marinated lamb grilled in a large dish together with seasonal vegetables. Some restaurants in Hokkaido will even let you cook it yourself at the table.

Visit sake breweries and enjoy okonomiyaki in Kansai

The home of two of Japan’s most vibrant cities, Kyoto and Osaka, the Kansai region is known for its many sake breweries and unique tasty delicacies. Okonomiyaki – a type of savoury pancake – can be found everywhere from urban food scenes to more rural areas.

The pancake is made with cabbage and broth, grilled, and then topped with meat, seafood, cheese, bonito flakes, mayonnaise and, of course, the signature okonomiyaki sauce.

Takoyaki. Photo / Martinho Smart via Shutterstock

Takoyaki (grilled octopus balls) are another tasty treat you’ll find either casually on the streets of Kansai or in restaurants. Combining diced octopus with pieces of tempura (tenkasu) and the sharp flavours of pickled ginger and green onion, it’s a real taste sensation.

Discover the king of dishes for sushi-lovers in Shikoku

As the smallest of Japan’s main islands with easy access to the ocean, it’s probably not surprising that seafood features in many dishes in Shikoku. Kagawa Prefecture is known for its specialised sanuki udon – which are wheat noodles served in kelp soup with all kinds of delicious toppings.

Meanwhile, Kochi Prefecture is known for bonito tataki which are seared sashimi slices – giving an appetisingly delicate charred aroma – served with a ponzu sauce.

Try a local delicacy that takes up to three years to prepare in Chubu

Usually served with udon or a light salad, miso katsu is easily a crowd-pleaser in the Chubu region – a simple but tasty dish featuring a crispy deep-fried breaded pork cutlet topped with miso-based sauce.

Chubu is also one of the only places in Japan where you can try the delicacy of fugu no ko nukazuke (pickled pufferfish roe). Deriving from a poisonous fish, it takes two to three years to ferment the rich roe so it becomes edible, which is why it can be challenging to find outside Chubu.

Enjoy the wholesome and nourishing tastes of nature in Tohoku

Blessed with mountainous scenery, beautiful lakes, and lush countryside, Tohoku is the place to enjoy and appreciate the many spoils of the land. In Morioka, Akita Prefecture, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat wanko soba noodles served in small bowls with fresh mushrooms and radishes.

In Akita Prefecture you’ll also discover skewered rice cakes (kiritanpo) that can be served with a hot pot of fresh vegetables, while in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, rice cakes are served with mashed soybeans (zunda mochi).

Feel spoilt with tastes of the deep in Chugoku

Japan is known for its quality seafood, but Chugoku is the place to experience some of the more sumptuous oceanic delicacies. Hiroshima is mostly known for its delicious world-renowned oysters, snow crab soup (kani jiru), and puffer fish (fugu) which is often served as sashimi (thinly sliced and raw) or as part of a hot pot or rice porridge.

Experience an alternative take on popular Japanese cuisine in Kyushu

Nagasaki is known for its hearty style of ramen called champon, which is not only great for a hungry appetite, but is generally affordable and easy to find. Giving you everything you need for a well-rounded diet, champon combines meat, vegetables, kamaboko fish cake, and thick egg noodles which are cooked in the hot broth.

Chicken nanban in Miyazaki is another unique flavour of Kyushu. Delivering a flavour-packed bite, the chicken is coated with a sweet vinegar marinade, fried, and then topped with tartar sauce. And for something a little different from the norm, you can’t visit Kyushu without trying hiya jiru, a chilled mackerel, sesame seed, and miso soup poured over cold rice – perfect for a hot summer’s day.

For more information on travel to Japan and for current entry requirements, visit www.japan.travel/en/au.