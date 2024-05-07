Sweden’s third city is warming up to host the “Olympics of camp”, otherwise known as the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

This week Malmö is preparing to host 26 finalists, competing to deliver the continent’s catchiest - or at least most memorable - pop song. The Swedish city joined by an 8km bridge to Copenhagen, Denmark is the perfect host for the competition as a cosmopolitan borer town and due to Sweden’s heritage as seven-times champion.

What began as a parochial bit of light entertainment - a mystery to the remaining six continents, including some Europeans - the competition has since become a global phenomenon. Last year the competition in Liverpool attracted 162 million viewers, inspired an acclaimed feature film with Will Ferrell and tallied votes from 144 countries. Considering New Zealand cast the fifth-highest number of online votes last year outside of the 37 participating countries, it appears the competition has turned a new global audience on to eurotrash pop music.

Or maybe they’re just also in on the joke now.

A half-century ago Swedish quartet Abba triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with peppy love song Waterloo. Photo / AP

As the Euros return to Sweden 50 years after Abba won with Waterloo - and prepare to enter an eighth decade of sequin-coated extravagance - it’s worth pointing out the song competition goes back a lot further than that.

The competition was founded by Swiss broadcaster Marcel Bezençon in 1956. Though sometimes divisive and often controversial, the song contest was founded to promote peace and unity in Europe, pitting countries against each other in friendly competition, less than a decade after the end of World War II. A less idealistic motive was to test new live television broadcast equipment with a relatively cheap-to-produce variety show.

It was supposedly inspired by the Sanremo Song Competition, although the 1950s song contest held in the casino close to Monte Carlo had a very different vibe to today’s TV extravaganza. Think dinner jackets and crystal candelabra, with far fewer pyrotechnics and bearded queens.

Some 68 years later it has morphed from something resembling an Ian Fleming novel into a camp gala of pop culture. Hosted by the previous winning entry’s home nation, each year it puts the spotlight on their millions of prospective tourists.

This year it’s all to sing for.

Australia's Voyager finished ninth of the 23 acts in last year's Eurovision. Photo / AP

Why are Australia and Israel in Eurovision?

Good question. Neither are geographically in Europe.

Despite Australia being on the opposite side of the globe from the Continent, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) extended an invitation to Canberra and broadcaster SBS 10 years ago.

Australia officially entered the competition in 2014, although Eurovision had been broadcast Downunder since 1981.

This year Electric Fields will represent Australia at the Eurovision contest. While under normal rules the winning entry’s country has to host the competition the following year, an Aussie victory would require them to nominate another country in the bloc to host it for them.

Israel was the first non-European country to participate, first taking part in 1973 because the Israeli national broadcaster was already an EBU member. Having hosted the competition in Jerusalem three times off the back of three victories, Israel last won the competition in 2018 with performer Netta.

There are still no offers for New Zealand to compete.

Happy people: Finland's representatives Lordi celebrate after winning the finals of the Eurovision song contest in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Who has won the Eurovision the most times?

After Loreen of Sweden won the 2023 event - as only the second person ever to win the title more than once - this year’s hosts and Ireland are now level-pegging with seven titles each.

Although Ireland has a long history of success, it hasn’t had a winning entry since 1997.

Most famous Eurovision entries

Abba might be the host nation’s most famous export and Waterloo the first Eurovision song that comes to mind.

Canadian singer Celene Dion won in 1988 as honorary entry for Switzerland, singing Ne partez pas sans moi.

However, the most famous song to debut at Eurovision is arguably Domenico Mudugno’s Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu, which you’ll otherwise known as Volare. From Pavarotti to David Bowie and Dean Martin, it’s an Italian crooner for the ages.

Is Eurovision a joke? What do song contest winners get?

Unlike other international competitions, there are no cash prizes or rewards. First place earns exactly the same reward as 37th place - each country’s entry is in it “pour l’honneur seulement”.

In fact, if you win your home nation be expected to pay to host the competition.

A long-held joke is that the real winners of the ESC are the runners-up. It’s a view that backfired spectacularly on second-placed UK in 2022, who were forced to pay an estimated $50 million to host the competition in Liverpool after winners Ukraine could not host the competition.

Lorde at Eurovision? That kind of stuff just ain't for us. Photo / Getty Images

Who should represent New Zealand at the Eurovision Song Contest?

Despite having one of the most active voting blocs outside the competing country, New Zealand has never been part of the competition.

Last year, EU Ambassador to New Zealand Nina Obermaier hinted that Kiwi artists could one day join the competitors.

“If you build on the music that has come out of New Zealand in recent time and over the last couple of decades, there’s certainly a strong chance,” she told RNZ.But who would we enter?

Lorde - the Solar Power singer might have the biggest name recognition but an entry by her could backfire. Despite bangers galore, her biggest handicap is her republican streak and disapproval of Royals. “That kind luxe” might not be for us, but Europeans love that stuff. 3 / 10

Stan Walker - edgy, unapologetically Māori and with a fashion sense that would put Stockholm to shame, Stan could be the man. And shark tooth earrings on Eurovision would be a proud moment for Aotearoa TV. 9 / 10

The Topp Twins - not an obvious choice, but Eurovision has a long history of novelty acts. Plus, sending the yodelling twins back to ze Vaterland would be a win for all. 10 / 10

Europapa: The Netherland's entry for Eurovision 2024, Joost Klein. Photo / Sarah Louise Bennett, EBU

Eurovision Bingo:

The song competition finals are set for Sat, 11 May 2024 Malmo time, so the party is set to kick off on Sunday Morning here. Here’s what to look out for.

As sure as spring follows winter, and the public vote follows jurors scores, there are some Eurovision cliches that are sure to turn up.

See if you spot any of these on Saturday: