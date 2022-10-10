Fans of Eurovision spectacle have been priced out of Liverpool hotels: Ukraine's 2007 entrant Verka Serduchka. Photo / Alastair Grant, AP

Liverpool hotels have been booked out and the remaining rooms have put up prices by thousands of pounds following the announcement of the next Eurovision host city.



Less than 12 hours after the decision on Friday night, the city's major booking websites were almost entirely out of accommodation, reported the Guardian.



Booking.com said its inventory for 13 May was 99 per cent sold. The remaining rooms had seen prices increase to ridiculous rates.

Opening rooms in inner city hotels, Eleanor Rigby apartments on Stanley Street were listing for £4,500 ($8,887) and Sgt Peppers Mathew Street Apartments for £4,700 ($9,280).



As the birthplace of the Beatles it was the favourite choice and likely to be a big hit with music lovers next year.

The port in North West England was awarded the 67th international Song Contest, after 2022 winners Ukraine could not host the competition due to ongoing conflict with Russia.



The city is expecting an influx in visitors from the 40 contestant countries next May. Those leasing spare rooms are already celebrating.

Conchita Wurst previous Song Contest Winner for Austria. Photo / Frank Augstein, AP



Money Money Money wasn't one of ABBA's many Eurovision hits, however that was the name of the game for Airbnb hosts on Merseyside.



Europop fans complain of being fleeced by hosts. Some claim that their accommodation cancelled on them only to relist at more than ten times the price.



One traveller, having been told that the accommodation had been cancelled due to an "error on the booking calendar", saw the same suite listed again on booking.com



After paying £200 per night for a five-night stay in May, the host "is now wanting £20,000 ($39,486)!"



The UK-based flight attendant took to Twitter to shame the host, and said that other travellers were given similarly suspicious reasons for last minute cancellations.



"I'd rather you just said it's because one of the biggest music events in the world is coming to Liverpool," he wrote.

And the cancellations start 🙃 booked this way back in May/June, too good to be true 💔 pic.twitter.com/Lm780cfQ4i — Connor (@connorjg22) October 8, 2022

Booking.com told local news that it was aware of price gouging claims and was investigating the bookings.

Other booking platforms were also rife with price hikes.

Another traveller said that their weekend BnB booking for the competition was cancelled on Saturday morning. "12 hours later and the booking has been cancelled and relisted an eye watering 204% increase!"

Booked and paid for an Airbnb in Liverpool for #Eurovision for the weekend. 12 hours later and the booking has been cancelled and relisted an eye watering 204% increase!



Cheers guys, you absolute chancers! pic.twitter.com/4c8iZzQqhb — Peter J Holland 👜 (@PeterjHolland) October 8, 2022

The announcement that Liverpool would be the host city for the song contest was made by the BBC on Friday night. With host city Torino attracting hundreds of thousands of in person attendees and 161 million TV viewers this year, the news was music to the ears of Liverpool's hospitality and tourism businesses.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday, 13 May, with the semi-finals and other events taking place throughout the week.