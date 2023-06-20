Voyager 2023 media awards

Europe travel: Exploring Picasso exhibitions, events and sites in Málaga, Spain

By Andrew Ferren
11 mins to read
A tapestry version of Picasso's 1907 painting Les Demoiselles d'Avignon, at the Museo Picasso Malaga. Photo / Emilio Parra Doiztua, The New York Times

In honour of this year’s 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso, museums and other cultural institutions are pulling out all the stops, with about 50 exhibitions and events in the United and Europe. Some offer novel perspectives on the celebrated artist’s seven-decade career: At the Cincinnati Art Museum, Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds focuses exclusively on landscapes, while at the Musee Picasso in Paris, the British menswear designer Paul Smith has added bold stripes and saturated hues to the walls where some of Picasso’s best-known masterpieces are displayed.

