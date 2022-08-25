The Dubai-Auckland route will also reclaim its title as the longest Emirates route. Photo / Unsplash

Emirates has announced plans to restore its non-stop A380 services to and from Auckland from December 1.

Currently, Emirates passengers flying between Auckland and Dubai must make a stop in Kuala Lumpur.

The start of A380 flights will allow travellers to fly directly between Auckland and Dubai, something the airline said increases flexibility and seat availability, reduces transit times and allows for faster journeys to destinations like Europe and South Asia.

Emirates' Regional Manager New Zealand, Chris Lethbridge said the return of the A380 would be an important step for both travellers and the tourism industry.

"We're proud to play our part in reconnecting the world to New Zealand's incredible visitor experiences and stunning natural attractions," he said.

The return of this particular route was great news according to Auckland Airport's general manager of Customer and Aeronautical Commercial, Scott Tasker.

"We know the direct connection between Auckland and Dubai has been a popular option for travellers in the past, so they'll also be excited to see this service return in December," he said.

The return of a direct route to New Zealand was a sign that "demand for international travel to and from the country is on the upswing," Emirates said.

Clocking 14,200 kilometres, the Dubai-Auckland route will also reclaim its title as the longest Emirates route and one of the world's longest non-stop scheduled commercial flights.

Emirates' direct flight EK448 from Dubai to Auckland will depart at 10.05 am and arrive at 11.05 am the next day, local time.

The return flight will depart Auckland at 9.15 pm and arrives in Dubai at 5.25 am the next day, local time.

Additionally, the airline will reopen The Emirates Lounge at Auckland Airport next week on September 3. This will provide passengers with the opportunity to enjoy premium food, drink, shower facilities and other lounge perks before their flight.