A group travel experience is set to welcome keen fans of 'Emily In Paris' to the French capital for an experience inspired by the Netflix show. Photo / Unsplash; Fabien Maurin

A new travel experience for fans of Emily in Paris will launch in the French capital next year – and it’s now welcoming bookings for those keen on an aspirational Parisian adventure.

The “Paris by Emily” group trips will be managed and hosted by lifestyle influencers, called Emileaders, who will look to mimic the Parisian escapades on which Emily embarks in the Netflix show.

The trip will take travellers through fashion, lifestyle and romance in Paris, with exclusive experiences – including designer atelier visits, Lillet-Spritz cocktail-making workshops and “Le Flirt” masterclasses.

The trip is designed to host 8-16 people for 4 nights and 5 days, with an itinerary that features pastry classes, filming location tours, a visit to the Palais-Royal and specifically curated meals. The first group trip is scheduled for April 2024.

Ines Tazi, a Netflix personality who starred in The Circle: France and Perfect Match, will be the first ambassador (or Emileader) to host the travellers.

“I love creating bridges between online and offline, fiction and reality,” she says. “Curating this new experience allows me to share what I cherish about Paris, from fashion and gastronomy to art and history. Just like Emily in Paris, this is an ode to the French capital for culturally curious minds!”

Charaf El Mansouri, chief executive of travel start-up Dharma (which is hosting the curated holiday), says the experience is tailored to meet the expectations of keen fans of the show.

“So many of us seek travel experiences that are transformational. Series like Emily in Paris make you wish there was a ‘Book This Trip’ button at the end of every episode. That’s the opportunity we see ahead.”

Hopeful visitors have the opportunity to book a shared or single room with costs adjusted for each option.

The success of Emily in Paris and the expansive nature of the show’s fanbase have impacted some locations captured in the background of the show. Residents, workers and shopworkers in the Place de l’Estrapade, located in the historic Latin Quarter, noted an increase in tourism (and the district began sporting some anti-Emily graffiti).