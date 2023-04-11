Here's a few things that'll get you dirty looks in Paris if you do them. Video / americanfille

An American woman living in Paris has shared five things that may earn you disapproving glances in the French capital but would be shrugged off in her home country.

Amanda Rollins, who goes by the username @americanfille on TikTok shared a list of what would get you a “dirty look” from Parisians.

First on her list is eating while walking, which she says is a big no-no in Paris. “The French don’t really snack,” Rollins explains.

“The only thing you can eat while walking is a baguette, obviously. Anything else is just not common.”

She also mentions eating on public transportation, such as the metro, is not the norm in Paris, and that meals are typically enjoyed at designated meal times.

In her TikTok video, which has garnered more than 1.3 million views, Rollins clarifies that her observations are generalisations based on her personal experiences and what she’s heard from French people.

She emphasises that her word is not gospel and these are simply cultural differences between life in France and the US.

Rollins also recommends people avoid speaking loudly in English while out and about in Paris.

“When I say loudly, I mean the volume that you normally speak at,” she cautions. “I love you guys, I am you guys, but this is some tough love. You might come across as screaming.”

Her next piece of advice is that asking for a to-go box at a restaurant is “not very French”.

“While it’s allowed because portion sizes in France are typically smaller, it’s not common to not finish your meal,” she said.

Rollins’ final two tips revolve around clothing.

Wearing athletic clothing, commonly known as athleisure, outside of the gym or home is not typical in Paris, she says.

“Athleisure is for the gym, or your home, your bedroom, actually,” she said. “If you leave the house in leggings, sweatpants, or joggers, depending on how they’re styled, you may receive some looks. It’s just not how people dress here.”

She also suggests when going out on a Friday night, wearing jeans and a top rather than heels and dresses. “You won’t see the full attire with mini skirts, heels and heavy makeup.

“That being said, you can wear whatever you want, and who cares if you get looks.”

While many users in the comments section of her video agreed with @americanfille’s observations about Parisian etiquette, noting that it aligns with their experiences, some disagreed.

One user wrote, “We don’t eat baguette EVER in the street,” while another commented, “being in France sounds exhausting”.