Two police officers found themselves in an embarrassing situation when their car got bogged down at a popular beach in Western Australia — and they had to ask tourists for help.

The officers were at Wharton Beach in the state’s picturesque Esperance region when their Toyota Camry got stuck in the sand.

They were seen trying to free their two-wheel-drive car, but after struggling they turned to tourists for some help.

Drivers of a white four-wheel drive with a canoe on its roof rack were quick to give the officers a helping hand, towing the bogged cop car out of the pristine white sand.

In footage shared to popular Facebook group Bogged, beachgoers could be seen watching on as the white 4WD pulled the cop car to safety.

Wharton Beach is the largest in the area and those who have a 4WD can drive right up to the water’s edge. However, cars that aren’t as well equipped may struggle.

“Imagine driving a Camry on the beach!” the Facebook caption read.

It immediately attracted hundreds of comments and more than 1,900 ‘likes’ from people mostly poking fun at the officers’ act.

“Imagine having a camry as a police car. I’d drive it onto the sand too, and just leave it there,” one person joked.

“You lost me at ‘Imagine driving a Camry,’” said another, while a third added: “Why help them? Silly enough to drive a Camry onto the beach they can sit there and get it out.”

However, many were quick to defend the officers, saying there could have been a good reason for their predicament.

“Reading all the tough guys here saying leave them there, and they wouldn’t help them. You would be the first ones calling 000 for their help when something happens,” one person said.





“It’s funny nobody thought that they may have rushed onto the beach to deal with an incident or save someone who’s having a cardiac arrest? Maybe they just took the chance because they needed to get somewhere fast,” another person wrote.

“Most of you keyboard warriors have never been in the situation where you had to put yourself second to save or help someone else.”

Meanwhile, others said cars other than 4WDs are usually okay to drive along Wharton Beach.

“Most of the year, that car would be fine popping out onto that beach … But with no rain and hot days, it will be softer than they would be used to,” one person wrote.

“Tbh on a good day, you easily drive a sedan on that beach. Must be a lot of traffic there at the moment,” said another.