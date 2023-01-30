With sheltered coves and crumbling shipwrecks, Rottnest Island is a beach-lovers' paradise. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

With more than 11,000 beaches on offer, Australia is the ultimate spot for a seaside getaway. It’s diverse too – whether you’re looking for surf breaks, rugged dunes or remote rocky hideaways, over here, you’ll find every sort of beach under the sun. Sara Bunny looks at a few unmissable seaside havens to add to your Aussie travel list.

Flaherty’s Beach, Yorke Peninsula, South Australia

Widely regarded as one of Aussies best, Flaherty’s Beach boasts a huge swathe of soft white sand and a mesmerising paintbox of blues, ranging from turquoise at the shoreline to deep azure out to sea. Located on the Yorke Peninsula just over an hour’s drive from Adelaide, Flaherty’s is ideal for a roadie adventure, and you can take the four-wheel drive right onto the beach.

Expect blues of all shades and an expansive stretch of pristine sand at South Australia's Flaherty's Beach. Photo / South Australian Tourism Commission

Hyams Beach, Jervis Bay, New South Wales

Plenty of beaches claim the best sand, but Hyams has the official stamp of approval. This spectacular spot just under three hours’ drive from Sydney holds the Guinness World Record for the whitest sand on the planet. The beach’s incredible shores are lined with tiny quartz particles, which not only give it the spectacular colour, but also a powdery feel underfoot. A nearby marine reserve means the snorkelling here is top rate, and there is also the adjacent Booderee National Park for cooling walks among the trees.

It's official - Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay, NSW, has the whitest sand in the world. Photo / Destination NSW.

Shelly Beach, Sydney, New South Wales

A cute, golden cove beloved by the locals, Shelly Beach is right around the corner from its bigger and bolder cousin, Manly Beach. While it might not be as well known, Shelly Beach has all sun seekers covered with its safe patrolled waters, picnic areas, caravan parks, dog-friendly spaces and pillowy dunes. There’s even an adjacent golf course if you feel like swapping paddling for putting.

Manly's Shelly Beach is perfect for families. Photo / Destination NSW

Cable Beach, Broome, Western Australia

Whether you come for the stellar sunsets, gin-clear waters, uncrowded sands or camel rides along the shore, Cable Beach ticks all the boxes. Sitting pretty on the edge of the Indian Ocean, it’s popular with everyone from water sports fans to caravan adventurers, but for a beach day with a difference, book a ride on a camel tour and see the sights from a whole new angle.

Want to watch the sunset from the back of a camel? Head to Cable Beach in Broome. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Rottnest Island, Western Australia

As well as cute quokkas and tonnes of history, Wadjemup/Rottnest Island boasts beaches and secluded bays galore, as well as 13 nearby shipwrecks to explore. Here, the soft sands are perfect for picnics and sunbathing, while the rocky shorelines mean glassy-clear water and plenty of marine life that’s easy to spot when snorkelling in the shallows. Top island beaches include Little Armstrong Bay, The Basin, and Little Parakeet Bay, which is ideal for young kids.

Who could resist the sparkling clear waters of Rottnest Island? Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Queensland

Breathtakingly beautiful Whitehaven has had plenty of time in the spotlight, but you just can’t beat a classic. This jewel of a spot features impossibly blue water and bright white sand, often interspersed in scenic swirls across the vast stretch of beach. Located in the stunning Whitsunday Islands, you’ll need to jump on a boat cruise from Queensland’s Airlie Beach or Hamilton Island to get there, but Whitehaven is always well worth the trip.

Spectacular Whitehaven Beach is a Whitsunday Islands jewel. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Noosa Heads, Noosa, Queensland

Another Queensland hotspot, Noosa Heads should be on every beach-lovers list. Stretching languidly along the coast, Noosa Main Beach is made for relaxed sandy strolls, sunbathing, people-watching, picnicking and paddling, and it’s also ideal for beginner surfers. Start at the Main Beach and follow the path along the Noosa Coastal Walk, or head over to The Point to watch the local surfies in action. Away from the shore, Noosa’s boutiques and restaurants are ideal for relaxed browsing and tasty bites.

Noosa Main Beach is perfect for a sandy stroll. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Bells Beach, Torquay, Victoria

One of the many drawcards along the Great Ocean Road, Bells Beach is known for its golden sand, dramatic cliffs, and epic swells. As the home of the Rip Curl Pro Surfing competition, it attracts board-riders from around the world, and only the most skilful among them can tackle the huge waves that roar in straight from the Southern Ocean. The steep cliffs surrounding the beach create a scenic natural amphitheatre for the on-water action, as well as providing a range of vantage points for awe-struck spectators.

Bells Beach is one of the country's most renowned surfing hotspots. Photo / Visit Victoria

Wineglass Bay, Freycinet National Park, Tasmania

This picture-perfect patch of curving coastline is one of Tassie’s most photographed spots, and with looks like that, it’s easy to see why. The bluest-of-blue waters beckon for a dip, but if you’d rather stay dry, take in the sights on a boat tour around the bay. Either way, be sure to make the 1.3km walk through leafy Freycinet National Park up to Wineglass Bay Lookout, for the best elevated views of the famous arc.

Perfectly curved Wineglass Bay is one of Tassie's finest beaches. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Jason Charles Hill

Mindil Beach, Darwin, Northern Territory

No trip to Darwin is complete without a visit to lively local favourite, Mindil Beach. Here, there’s always something going on, from festivals and fun runs, to the ever-popular Mindil Beach Sunset Markets. On a warm NT evening, browse the huge array of market stalls and food vendors, then find yourself a spot on the sand to enjoy your feast and watch nature’s show as the sun slips below the horizon.

There's often a buzz down at Darwin's Mindil Beach. Photo / Tourism NT

Tourism Australia’s Best Beaches 2023

Each year, Tourism Australia reveals the country’s top 10 seaside spots. For the first time, South Australia has claimed the coveted ‘Best Australian Beach’ title, with Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island judged the overall winner for 2023. The sandy stretch took the honours for its calm, family-friendly waters and crystal-blue tidal pool perfect for paddling and snorkelling. See the full list below.

1. Stokes Bay, Kangaroo Island, SA

2. Boomerang Beach, Mid North Coast, NSW

3. Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Coast, QLD

4. Apollo Bay, Great Ocean Road, VIC

5. Adventure Bay, Bruny Island, TAS

6. Hamelin Bay, South-West, WA

7. Little Bondi Beach, East Arnhem Land, NT

8. British Admiralty Beach, King Island, TAS

9. Flying Fish Cove, Christmas Island

10. Balmoral Beach, Sydney Harbour, NSW

Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island, SA, has taken top honours as Aussie's best beach for 2023. Photo / Tourism Australia

