The property was initially booked on Airbnb but the "guest" now refuses to leave. Photo / 123rf

The property was initially booked on Airbnb but the "guest" now refuses to leave. Photo / 123rf

A 55-year-old woman who booked to stay at a Los Angeles Airbnb for six months has stayed 18 months and refuses to leave or pay rent.

Not only has Elizabeth Hirschhorn refused to pay for her extended stay but she has demanded the property’s owner pay her US$100,000 (NZ$166,000) to cover the cost of relocating, The Los Angeles Times reported.

In September 2021, Hirschhorn moved into the luxury guesthouse in the suburb of Brentwood, let through Airbnb by owner Sascha Jovanovic.

When her rental period ended on March 19 last year, Hirschhorn claims she struggled to find somewhere to move. Out of kindness, Jovanovic agreed to let her stay until April 12, he told The Times.

That date came and went and she simply refused to move or pay rent – a stunt that has made her “the tenant from hell”, according to Jovanovic. One who still will not leave the unit.

According to previous reports, this isn’t the first time Hirschhorn has caused trouble in expensive accommodation. Media claim she was kicked out of a rental property in Oakland, California, worth US$2.6 million just two months before moving into Jovanovic’s property.

In May 2023, Jovanovic filed a complaint to get Hirschhorn evicted and force her to pay US$58,000 for unpaid rent.

Hirschhorn filed a cross-complaint in August, accusing Jovanovic of unlawful business practices, negligence, the intent to inflict emotional distress and more.

Hirschhorn’s case allegedly rests on how the unit, which has been on Airbnb since 2019, was not approved for occupancy by the city.

Unlike most Airbnb host/guest issues, Airbnb is not involved in providing support for Jovanovic because he informally allowed Hirschhorn to extend her stay, off the platform, from March 19 to April 12.

After that point, Airbnb is no longer an involved party nor responsible for the consequences. However, the platform has deleted Jovanovic’s account.

On Airbnb’s website, an article warns hosts to research before hosting monthly or longer stays.

“In some jurisdictions, guests may establish rights as a tenant after a month, so we encourage hosts to be knowledgeable about their local laws,” the article reads.