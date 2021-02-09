Eerie yellow snow blankets Europe's empty ski resorts in new Covid-19 warning

Yellow skies: Saharan sand paints ski slopes yellow while visitors are warned of new Covid strains in Europe's ski regions. Photo / Laurent Gillieron, AP

A plume of Sahara dust that has blanketed parts of southern and central Europe in recent days caused a short, sharp spike in air pollution across the region, researchers said Tuesday.

The European Commission's Copernicus satellite monitoring program said measured levels of particles smaller than 10 micrometers — so-called PM10s — increased in places such as Barcelona, Spain, and in the French cities of Lyon and Marseille on Sunday.

The cloud of fine sand blown northward from Algeria tinted skies red and mixed with fresh snowfall in the Alps and Pyrenees, leaving slopes looking yellow.

Eerie yellow snow arrives in the Tryroll with fresh Coronavirus warnings from Austria. Photo / Salvatore Di Nolfi, AP

While PM10 particles can enter the lungs, causing breathing difficulties, asthma attacks and other health problems, the concentration of Sahara dust didn't reach levels considered harmful.

Heavy snow blankets central Europe alert

Heavy snowfall in Germany led to severe travel disruptions on Tuesday, including a 40-km traffic jam which locked in hundreds of vehicles in sub-zero temperatures.

The country's transportation minister called on Germans to stay at home and avoid traveling.

"When conditions are this extreme, even the best track heating and the best snowplough can reach their limits," Andreas Scheuer said.

While snow is making travel impossible, new Covid 19 restrictions are closing some regions to travellers even if they could get out of the snowbound traffic.

Visitors have been warned against travel to the mountainous border region of the Tyrol, shared with Austria, Switzerland and Italy. Fresh concerns over new Coronavirus strains in the region have caused concern in the Austrian snow-sports province.

Enrico Ulbrich wades through snow in the Harz mountains. Photo / Matthias Bein, AP

Some 165 infections with the South African variant have already been confirmed in Tyrol and politicians have been discussing for several days whether extra restrictions are required.

Usually popular at this time with skiers, seeking out the snow hotels and restaurants are closed at present meaning that's not practical for anyone except locals.

Prague enjoys the best snow in decades. Photo / Petr David Josek

In the neighboring Czech Republic, trucks formed miles-long lines of traffic on the D8 highway that connects the capital of Prague with Germany. The traffic was halted after Czech and German authorities closed the tunnels on both sides of the border and the border crossing overnight due to severe weather.

Meanwhile, people in Prague enjoyed the best snow conditions in a decade for cross-country skiing on Prague's famed Charles Bridge and the nearby picturesque Little Quarter neighbourhood.

- Associated Press with additional reporting