EasyJet jumped on the trend by making their own TikTok explainer video. Photo / 123rf

A budget airline has taken to TikTok with their own take on a popular travel hack going viral on social media.

Easyjet recently posted a video on how to fashion a smartphone holder out of a free sick bag you get on the plane, allowing travellers to watch movies on their phone hands-free.

The hack involves attaching the free sick bag to an upright tray table in front of you.

British traveller Lielle Mua recently posted the hack to her account and it quickly racked up nearly 12 million views.

In the original clip, Mua is shown sitting in an plane seat when she removes her phone cover and slides the sick bag between the case and her phone. Then, she opens the tray table in front of her and slides the other half of the bag in and locks it back up.

Since then, thousands of accounts have filmed the trick themselves to see if it works, including easyJet.

Cabin crew were filmed showing customers how to do it on their upcoming flights, in a video posted to the airline's TikTok account on August 24.

The video also reminds customers to leave the sick bags behind after they use them, so other passengers can use the bags and reduce waste.

"Game changer? We think so," they wrote in the caption.

The clip, posted to the airline's social media accounts on August 24, also takes a moment to remind customers to leave the sickbags behind for the next passenger to use and help reduce waste.

EasyJet's Cabin Services Director Tina Milton said the video was an example of how the airline goes above and beyond for customers.

"Our crew go the extra mile to make sure our passengers have enjoyable flight and so they have been inspired to create our very own inflight demonstration video to show how to recreate this creative hack," she said.