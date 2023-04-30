A stopover in Dubai between NZ and Europe makes perfect sense. Photo / 123rf

More than a stopover, our destination of the week is the Arab Emirate of Dubai

What is so special about Dubai?

Europe is already beckoning Kiwis for the spring/summer season and a stopover in Dubai makes perfect sense when you’re flying long haul. You might as well go large – YOLO is synonymous with this city. The brand-new (insert every superlative here) Atlantis The Royal opened in February, with a distinct Tetris design crowned by a rooftop infinity pool. For sky-high views with none of the sky-high costs, consider Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens. Simple but stylish (hello Smeg mini fridge), prices start from NZ$330 per night.

Dubai's flash Atlantis The Royal, with its distinct Tetris design, opened in February on the beachfront. Photo / 123rf

What is the best view of Dubai?

Fitting that one of Dubai’s newest attractions is the Museum of the Future, an immersive experience that explores the evolution of society. Have your thoughts thoroughly provoked by cutting-edge exhibits and an AI-powered humanoid robot called Bob, complete with his new pet pooch, Robodog.

Dubai's Museum of the Future explores the evolution of society in years to come. Photo / Getty Images

For a thrill you didn’t know you needed, ascend Sky Views Dubai for a floor-to-floor glass slide 219.5 metres above ground, then nip into the Address Sky View restaurant for a strawberry-themed afternoon tea. If time permits and you have $4000+ to burn, enjoy a four-hour moonlight swim and spa session at Talise Spa in the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Otherwise, head to the mall. Various places, including Tao Spa Dubai take up residence in the city’s shopping centres, with 60-minute massages starting from NZ$80.

The rooftop pool at Cloud 22 at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Photo / Supplied

Where must you eat in Dubai?

Dining at At.mosphere Restaurant and Lounge - Dubai’s highest restaurant - will always appeal. Revamped after a six-month closure, it’s re-emerged as an Art Deco-inspired glamour puss on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa. Book in for Dubai’s only Kobe Beef experience or the seven- or 13-course French Tasting Menu. For simpler fare, Last Exit is Dubai’s food truck park. With four city locations, tuck into an assortment of global flavours, including Arabic street food.

Last Exit is a food truck park with four city locations in Dubai. Photo / 123rf

