The new rollercoaster will be inspired by the John Wick film franchises, starring Keanu Reeves. Photo / Getty Images

You may never be a stuntperson in a Hollywood action film like 'John Wick', but you'll be able to get close on Dubai Parks and Resorts latest ride.

Motiongate Dubai will launch the world's first rollercoaster inspired by the film franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, on January 21.

Created in collaboration with the movie's production design team, visitors enter an "immersive environment" that looks like the film's central setting, the Continental Hotel.

Like a choose-your-own-adventure, guests are given two options; join the assassins hunting John Wick, or help him escape. Their decision will then shape the rest of the interactive experience.

The John Wick-themed rollercoaster is based on the Continental Hotel seen in the all-action film trilogy. Photo / Lionsgate

Also in the pipeline is the world's fastest spinning rollercoaster, modelled after the heist franchise 'Now You See me', which stars Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Isla Fisher as rogue theatre magicians.

The launch of these two rides will also win Motiongate Dubai the record for the most rollercoasters in one theme park in the Middle East.

After two successful films, the 'John Wick' franchise is currently producing a third: 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

For those who'd rather stay away from wild rollercoasters, the Dubai Parks and Resorts will also open the region's only Legoland Hotel with 250 themed rooms.

Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Fernando Eiroa said the openings demonstrated how Dubai continued to be a leader in the travel and tourism sector.

"The opening of the world's first John Wick rollercoaster, the world's fastest spinning rollercoaster and the region's only LEGO-themed hotel are an example of the breadth and diversity of entertainment experiences in Dubai,' he said in a statement.

"We are confident that these new offerings will contribute to further enhancing Dubai's competitiveness as one of the leading international tourism destinations in the world."

A single day pass to Motiongate Dubai starts from Dh275 (NZ$109).