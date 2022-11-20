Drunk man arrested after skulling beers and stripping at Disney World

The man was arrested at the Epcot Center, Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida. Photo / 123rf

A 30-year-old man from Florida was arrested after causing a drunken scene at an event in Walt Disney World’s Epcot park.

Chase Holderby became intoxicated after binge-drinking beer at the Food and Wine Festival on, DATE reported FOX 35.

Holderby, a resident of Merritt Island, Florida, was seen skulling two beers in under 30 seconds and causing disruption to fellow visitors according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.

“We observed the subject shaking everyone’s hand in line, high-fiving people, and was stumbling while in the line,” the report said.

Despite efforts from people in Holderby’s group to get him to drink water and exit the park, he refused.

The father of two then engaged in a loud argument with his group near the Japan pavilion, the report added. Soon after, a Disney security manager asked him to leave the theme park, prompting Holderby to stick his finger into the man’s chest and swear at him, insisting he had done nothing wrong.

“We followed Holderby to the International Gateway exit while he took his shirt off and continued asking what he had done wrong,” the report read.

However, Holderby wasn’t done enjoying the park and started walking towards the ‘Skyliner’ ride.

“Once in the line queue, he continued to act belligerent and cause the crowd of people in line to become alarmed,” the deputy wrote.

The park staff then had to stop the ride out of fear Holderby would injure himself, “inconveniencing and delaying all other riders.”

After failing to follow several warnings, Holderby was charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication, and arrested.

When sentenced, he pleaded no contest and paid around $US300 but did not receive jail time.



