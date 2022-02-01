The list of requirements and regulations continues to grow for international travellers. Photo / Pexels

The list of requirements and regulations continues to grow for international travellers. Photo / Pexels

Vaccinated travellers planning to travel later this year may get caught out if they haven't received a booster.

Around the world, more countries are recognising the necessity of booster shots. As a result, several popular destinations have confirmed travellers cannot visit unless they have had a booster, while others have set expiration dates on vaccine passports meaning those vaccinated too long ago will need a booster.

According to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the list will only grow and said it was "inevitable" that British citizen and international travellers would need a booster shot to travel.

Below are countries that will enforce a booster mandate for visitors who were fully vaccinated after a certain time.

Vaccine Passports expire after one year

Croatia

Croatia was the first nation in the world that enforced a 'maximum vaccine validity' and requires travellers to have been vaccinated withing the last 365 days. Those who were early to get fully vaccinated will need to show proof of a booster.

Vaccine Passports expire after nine months

Spain

From February 1, Spain will only accept travellers who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 within the last 270 days, or nine months. Those who recenved a second dose more than nine months ago must get a booster to enter, which must be administered more than 14 days before travelling.

Switzerland

Like Spain, travellers hoping to visit Switzerland must do so within 270 days of receiving their second dose of the vaccine. Nine months after that, they must have a booster jab to visit.

Netherlands

From February 1, the Netherlands has also placed a 270 day expiry date on second vaccinations. Visitors must have received their second dose within the last nine months or have had a booster shot.

Singapore

From February 14, Singapore will only accept travellers aged 18 and above who have had their final Covid-19 vaccine in the last 270 days.

From March 14, this is expected to apply to travellers aged 12 years and older According to Singapore's Ministry of Health, people to get a booster "will continue to be considered as fully vaccinated beyond the 270 days."

Vaccine Passports expire after seven months

France

Since January 15, visitors must have been fully vaccinated for no more than seven months. If your vaccine passport is more than 7 months old, you must show proof of a booster shot in order to enter.

Greece

On January 5, Greece's health minister Thanos Plevirs also placed an expiry date of seven months on vaccine passports. Those who had their last dose of the vaccine more than seven months ago must receive a booster shots.

However, at the time of writing, Greece does not have a vaccine mandate to arrivals and visitors can instead show proof of a negative Covid test.

Vaccine Passports expire after six months

Austria

Previously, Austria shared a 270-day expiry for visitor vaccine passports. From February 1, this has been shorted to 180 days, just six months. After this time, a booster jab will be required.

Israel

After setting the record for one of the world's fastest vaccine rollouts, Israel now demands visitors to have been vaccinated in the last 180 days or have had a booster shot to visit.

Vaccine Passports expire after five months

Belgium

Belgium will be even more strict. From March 1, travellers have just 5 months to visit from the time they get their second vaccination.

After this point, the vaccine passport is no longer considered valid until you receive a booster.

Vaccine Passports demand a booster shot

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has taken one of the strongest stances on boosters.

As of January 10, visitors will only be considered 'fully vaccinated' and allowed to visit if they have received a booster at least six months after their second dose.

Rules around Covid-19 are constantly changing, so always check a destination's official up-to-date entry requirements before making plans.