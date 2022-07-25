Adding the finishing touches before hungry visitors tuck in at at Taste Port Douglas. Photo / supplied

Adding the finishing touches before hungry visitors tuck in at at Taste Port Douglas. Photo / supplied

INSIDER'S GUIDE TO ...TASTE PORT DOUGLAS FOOD FESTIVAL

Chef Spencer Patrick says this year's Taste Port Douglas Food Festival, (August 11-14), is packed with cooking masterclasses, foodie treats and beachside events.

The vibe at Port Douglas is laidback chic. It's barefoot luxury and coastal beauty, but it still has that small-town feel with a great sense of community that helps us stand apart. It also has a fantastic food scene with all the restaurants showcasing the best of the local produce.

Port Douglas has something for everyone, whether it's hitting the beautiful 6km beach, having a long lunch in any of the al fresco restaurants or watching the sun set as the boats come in at Rex Smeal Park.

Beachy vibes at one of Queensland's most popular food festivals. Photo / supplied

The Taste Port Douglas Festival brings the best of culinary Australia to our doorstep. This year's line-up includes some of the country's top food industry stars, such as Manu Feildel, Colin Fassnidge, Adrian Richardson, Dominic Rizzo.

Chef Spencer Patrick says foodies are in for a treat at the Port Douglas Food Festival. Photo / supplied

There'll be long lunches, brunches, masterclasses, dinners, demonstrations, a celebrity barbecue and a festival grounds atmosphere with bars and live music. On the Saturday night, Cafe del Mar brings together great food and laidback beats - it's a night not to be missed.

Local seafood is one of the festival highlights. Photo / supplied

The best value is a weekend pass that gives you open access. From noon, visitors can meander through the airconditioned Mixers and Makers producer stalls and maybe take in a masterclass. After that, foodies can head to the festival grounds and be greeted by pop-up bars and entertainment, and rub shoulders with their favourite celebrity chefs.

My advice? Come hungry as there is an abundance of food stalls to whet any appetite. On Sunday it's all about Fat Mango BBQ, where visitors are invited to watch, eat and drink as our chefs bring their flame game. Colin Fassnidge and Anthony Pulcarich will be MCing this event, and it's sure to be a lot of fun. Visitors should come from 12-4pm each day to get the best out of all that's on offer.

The festival offers something for all tastes. Photo / supplied

Get in fast and purchase an early bird ticket for the Sheraton Festival Village. They're on sale now for a limited time and include $15 of free credit for the village's Main Bar and access to our free junior foodies' programme.

Port Douglas boasts stunning beaches and top fishing spots, as well as the nearby Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest. Photo / supplied

Beyond the festival, the restaurants in Port Douglas are world-class. The region's beaches are stunning and perfect swimming temperature in August, morning and sunset strolls are not to be missed. Then there are the Port Douglas Sunday markets, a spot of fishing, nine holes at the Mirage Country Club, sunset sailing, the Great Barrier Reef, and the spectacular Daintree rainforest to explore.

See tasteportdouglas.com.au for more