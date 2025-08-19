Advertisement
Discover Tekapo: A winter escape with skiing and stargazing

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Tekapo Springs in winter is the perfect place for a warm soak. Photo / Tekapo Springs

Travelling somewhere cold for a holiday in winter isn’t often a top pick for NZ families, but Tekapo may just be the perfect destination for Kiwis, writes Eva de Jong.

In the distance, the snow-covered peaks loom over the bright mirror of the lake, undisturbed by our group of muffled-up

