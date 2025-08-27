Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Discover Malawi: Luxury safari at Kuthengo Camp in Liwonde

By Ben West
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Kuthengo. Photo / Robin Pope Safaris

Kuthengo. Photo / Robin Pope Safaris

When planning an iconic safari trip, you may consider South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania. Few think of Malawi, but given its unspoilt wilderness, affordable luxury and lack of tourist crowds, Ben West suggests you should.

I’m enjoying a cool beer in the al fresco lounge area of luxurious Kuthengo Camp,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save