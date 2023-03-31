New survey data gives insight into how digital nomads are coping with the wandering work style. Photo / 123rf

The term “digital nomad” might conjure up blissful images of a cruisy work day and holiday afternoon at the beach, with the opportunity to book a plane or train ticket at a moment’s notice. New data reveals that the reality for travelling freelancers and remote workers is a little more complicated.

The concept of digital nomadism first entered popular usage in the 1980s, but the impacts of Covid-19 greatly increased its popularity in recent years. One 2020 study found that 10.9 million US workers defined themselves as digital nomads, a 49 per cent increase from 2019. As travel has become more viable, the term has become associated with working overseas and supporting a wandering lifestyle with more casual working hours.

Generally, this type of work means fulfilling freelance contracts or short-term gigs, which can provide more flexibility and allow people time to explore other countries and locations. While these opportunities might seem exciting, and more countries are inviting workers to try out digital nomadism, newly released data suggests there are some difficulties in coping with the lifestyle.

In a survey of about 950 nomads, 83 per cent reported experiencing feelings of guilt for taking time off or disconnecting from work. This meant they tended to check emails and work-related messages after hours, with 77 per cent suggesting this was at least an occasional habit. Perhaps resulting from this issue, 77 per cent of respondents also reported experiencing feelings of burnout from their work.

The relevance of this stress is further underpinned by 77 per cent thinking about their financial stability. Remote workers, in comparison to freelancers or entrepreneurs, were especially concerned – 84 per cent confirmed they gave thought to their financial situation. This could perhaps come from the precarity of employment or constant movement to new locations (largely respondents noted travelling at least every six months).

Workers also reported some issues in their social lives, with 41 per cent saying the lifestyle affects the ability to maintain romantic relationships and 40 per cent confirming they feel lonely often or always.

The structural issues that might affect the lifestyle were also clear, with 84 per cent confirming challenges with taxes at least once.

Many of these results might suggest that this hybrid work-travel lifestyle is more stressful than it’s worth. However, despite many of the surveyed nomads confirming feelings of guilt, burnout and struggling with disconnecting from work, an overwhelming 94 per cent expressed an intention to continue their digital nomad lifestyle in 2023 and beyond.