A Delta flight attendant was accused of 'verbally abusing' passengers. Video / Thomas Todd

A Delta flight attendant has been accused of telling a passenger they had a “stupid face” after they tried using a first-class overhead bin.

A couple claims they were “verbally assaulted” on a flight from Orlando to New York LaGuardia in November, resulting in them being “wrongfully removed” from the flight.

The issues began when they placed their luggage in a first-class overhead locker. While they were not seated in this part of the aircraft, the overhead bins beside their row were allegedly full.

Thomas Todd took to Twitter to share his and his wife’s experience.

“This out of control flight attendant verbally assaulted, threatened us, and had us wrongly removed from our flight back in November,” he wrote alongside a video of the flight attendant, taken before the aircraft safety briefing and after the crew allegedly criticised his wife.

“I have you on video saying my wife has a stupid face,” Todd is heard saying on the video. “I don’t care,” the flight attendant replies, adding that she would turn the plane around and get them off.

“Don’t press my buttons,” she added.

“You’re being rude. Rude, since the moment at the back”.

This out of control flight attendant verbally assaulted,threaten us, and had us wrongly removed from our flight back in November. Delta ask us to remove all posts so they could take care of us. It’s been almost 2 months since Kenneth Jabonski has responded to us. @Delta pic.twitter.com/QiJYhV1x3p — Thomas Todd (@TTTwitty74) January 30, 2023

According to Todd, the cabin crew member had told him to watch the safety video as he “might learn something”.

“I pointed out that I was indeed watching the TV in front of me to the left,” he told View From The Wing.

At this point, Todd claimed the flight attendant insulted his wife by saying: “Don’t look at me with that stupid face.”

“Jen looks at her and asks her what she just said and then the lady says that ‘she is from the Bronx and you don’t want this’. The only thing Jen was doing is smiling,” he claimed.

Todd said he had been chasing compensation since November. He claimed Delta asked him to remove his social media posts about the incident.

“We did everything they ask and all we got in return is ‘we appreciate your patience’ and them dragging their feet. @Delta it’s time to do the right thing!” he wrote.

Delta did not respond to Todd’s exact allegations when contacted by The Independent.

“We apologize for the delay in travel for all customers on flight 1260 from Orlando to LaGuardia on 7 November, 2022, after the flight crew made the decision to deplane some customers shortly after departure,” said a spokesperson.

“Those customers were rebooked on another Delta flight and we’ve been in contact with this party with further apologies and compensation.”

Responses were mixed to Todd’s Twitter post. While some appeared to share Todd’s discontent with Delta staff, most appeared to side with the flight attendant. Many suggested Todd was not sharing the full context by only posting a partial clip.

“I bet you anything that there’s more to the story, leading up to their boarding, complaining about no overhead bins,” commented one Twitter user.

“I bet you they knew what they were doing and they filmed it at the precise moment that they knew they would get a response out of the flight attendant.”

Another agreed that the passengers weren’t entitled to use the first class facilities.

“Don’t put your luggage in first class when you don’t pay for first class,” they wrote.

“Maybe don’t be rude to flight attendant. This is your fault,” another added.