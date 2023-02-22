Current state of SH5 between Napier and Taupo. Video / Mike Scott

Following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, travellers may question whether it is safe, responsible or even possible to go ahead with holiday plans in destinations like Hawke’s Bay.

Many areas in Central Hawke’s Bay, Napier, Hastings and Wairoa remain without power or reliable communication, leading people to ask whether they can or should visit for a holiday.

On one hand, visitors are the third largest contributor to the region’s GDP and can play a key role in recovery by bringing money into the economy and supporting jobs and businesses. On the other, additional people in certain areas could create unnecessary pressures and challenges for businesses and essential workers during an already difficult time.

The answer, according to a Hawke’s Bay Tourism spokesperson, depends on your destination, accommodation, form of transport and willingness to be flexible.

Is it safe to visit the Hawke’s Bay region?

Cyclone Gabrielle was not just disruptive but dangerous for people in the Hawke’s Bay region. Some areas in Wairoa, Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay remain without power or reliable communications and have severely damaged roads. As a result, certain parts of the region have been restricted to essential and critical workers only.

However, parts of the region are safe and open for business now, said the spokesperson. Rather than cancelling, travellers are encouraged to check the conditions of their intended destinations to see if they are deemed safe and operational.

“While Civil Defence has a declared emergency in place for the full region, the situation on the ground is changing rapidly, so please visit hawkesbaynz.com for updates,” the spokesperson said.

Is it fair to visit the Hawke’s Bay region?

Hawke’s Bay’s Visitor Economy is the third largest contributor to regional GDP, meaning it will play an important part in helping the region build back by bringing money into the economy and supporting businesses.

Travelling to certain unsafe or restricted areas may not be responsible, but for places that are open and operating, Hawke’s Bay Tourism said visitors would be welcome.

“The operators who can safely open will value your support,” said the spokesperson.

Should I assume my booking will go ahead?

Parts of Hastings District, Central Hawke’s Bay and Napier are operational for business, however, travellers should not assume things are business as usual, the spokesperson said.

“We encourage all potential travellers, including those keen to check on family and friends, to book ahead and/or contact accommodation providers and experienced operators to confirm current operating conditions,” they said.

For those who are yet to book, demand is higher than usual and some accommodation providers are prioritising residents and/or essential workers, so travellers are strongly encouraged to book in advance.

Similarly, travellers should check transport arrangements and routes on Waka Kotahi before departure.

I want to cancel my trip – will I get a refund?

Travellers should check with their travel agent or review the cancellation policies of each individual provider, as well as the details of their insurance policy if they purchased travel insurance.

How can I get to Hawke’s Bay?

Hawke’s Bay Airport is fully operational with Air New Zealand flying between Hawke’s Bay and Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch daily.

If you’re driving, allow time for diversions as several roads in and around the region remain closed, including State Highway 2, between Napier and Gisborne, and State Highway 5, between Napier and Taupō. Other roads have been restricted to essential travel only.

What is happening with cruise ships?

“Napier Port in agreement with Napier City Council advised that cruise ships would not call into Napier for the week ending Sunday February 26, 2023,” said the Hawke’s Bay Tourism spokesperson. The decision would be reviewed on an ongoing basis and involve discussion with other stakeholders.

Have many tourism operators been impacted by the flooding?

Fortunately, many businesses are getting back to business each day, the spokesperson reported, adding that Hawke’s Bay Tourism was currently auditing operators who are operating as normal.